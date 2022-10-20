Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Shawn Michaels Believes Top NXT Star Is Ready For WWE Main Roster
Shawn Michaels believes that a top NXT star is ready for the WWE main roster. Since taking over creative for WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels has gotten extremely close with various stars on the developmental roster. Carmelo Hayes has been among the top stars who has received consistent praise from the...
wrestletalk.com
GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Addresses WWE-GCW Relationship Rumors
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has addressed the WWE and GCW relationship rumors. GCW star Joey Janela has caused a lot of speculation as of late after promoting WWE Raw multiple times in the past few weeks, while GCW owner Brett Lauderdale raised eyebrows by saying he wants to use guys like Omos in Game Changer Wrestling.
wrestletalk.com
King Of The Ring PPV Being Added To WWE 2023 Schedule?
Brandon Thurston reported earlier this week that WWE had cancelled its Day 1 show, which debuted in 2022, and it looks like we might have an idea as to what might replace it. WWE currently has a 12 Premium Live Event deal, and if it’s getting rid of Day 1, then there’s every chance a different show will be added at a later date to make up for the shortfall.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Changes Scheduled ‘Day 1’ PLE Into Atlanta Live Event
WWE has changed the scheduled Day 1 event into an upcoming Atlanta live event. As previously reported, Wrestlenomics previously reported that the WWE Day 1 premium live event had been cancelled after the tickets on-sale date was postponed. This would have marked the second WWE Day 1 event from Atlanta,...
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Kicks Off With A Banger & Bray Wyatt Tease
With WWE SmackDown kicking off with Solo Sikoa with the Bloodline versus Sheamus with The Brawling Brutes, the show is off to a hot start!. With Wade Barrett on commentary referencing Sheamus’ warm up for the match including training with Liv Morgan, the hard hitter held nothing back on the youngest member of the Bloodline.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Set To Return To IMPACT
A former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion is set to make his return to IMPACT Wrestling. As previously reported, former WWE star PJ Black will be making his return to IMPACT Wrestling as part of the X-Division Championship Tournament. It appears that Black is not the only former WWE competitor...
wrestletalk.com
Shawn Michaels Confirms Name & Date Of Next NXT Premium Live Event
With NXT set to host it’s third annual Halloween Havoc event tomorrow night (October 22), the NXT brand looks ahead to the next premium live event. It was reported by Fightful that there had been talk of the next NXT PLE taking place on December 10, which would be the same date as the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star’s Hilarious Reaction To Former Faction Mate’s New Character Tease
A WWE star has a hilarious reaction to their former faction mate teasing a new character during a vignette on NXT Halloween Havoc. With the former T-Bar’s Twitter account and Instagram removing profile pics and all posts, there wasn’t a lot of new information about the possible future direction.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Debuts New Look On SmackDown
A WWE star has debuted a new look on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to match their burgeoning new character change. Taking on Sonya Deville in a match on WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan came to the ring with a new look. With new Harley Quinn inspired gear and makeup, Morgan certainly...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star To Appear On Talk Show
A top AEW star is set to appear on a talk show. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has quickly become one of the company’s top stars with her impressive undefeated streak at 39-0. Cargill has defeated the likes of Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho and Anna Jay. She has also...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Pulled From Match Due To Injury
Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage (October 21) had to be changed after an injury was announced during the show. During the show in a backstage segment with Tony Schiavone attempting pacify Jade Cargill (amid the continued theft of her TBS Championship) it was revealed that Penelope Ford was unable to compete tonight.
wrestletalk.com
WWE SmackDown To Air On FS1 October 28
If WWE fans want to check out Roman Reigns on SmackDown next week, they’ll have to remember to flip channels!. For next week’s October 28 edition of WWE SmackDown, WWE has announced that fans will have to move the channel over to FS1. Taking to their social media...
wrestletalk.com
Latest AEW Acquisition Revealed On AEW Rampage
Congratulations are in order for the newest member of the AEW roster after a star who has been appearing is finally confirmed as All Elite. Congratulations are in order for Willow Nightingale who after her match against Leila Grey, was announced to be officially, All Elite!. After the announcement however,...
wrestletalk.com
Huge AEW Star Makes Several Trademark Filings
Chris Jericho is well known for his creative ability to conjure up new monikers and get catchphrases trending. Now, as reported by Wrestlingnews.co, the Ring Of Honor champion has filed several trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, including for his latest name, ‘The Ocho.’. The trademarks...
wrestletalk.com
Matt Hardy Explains Why Top AEW Star Is Like Hulk Hogan In WCW
Matt Hardy has explained why he believes a top AEW star is like Hulk Hogan in WCW. As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced that Chris Jericho had signed a three-year contract extension that will see him stay with the company until December 2025. On the latest “Extreme Life of...
wrestletalk.com
Shawn Michaels Discusses Future Of NXT Live Events
After a successful Halloween Havoc premium live event, Shawn Michaels spoke on a post-show media call about the future of NXT live events. Looking ahead to transitioning back to hosting live events, Michaels said:. “From an NXT standpoint, we’ve been getting out live events here in Florida and we certainly...
wrestletalk.com
Live AEW Rampage Match Card Includes Titles Vs. Trademark Match
Tonight’s live edition of AEW Rampage is set to feature a host of exciting matches live from AEW’s home in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW Rampage will not only be live tonight at 10pm EST on TNT, it is set to feature three big championship matches. On the heels of...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Cora Jade Plans To ‘Create Magic’ At Halloween Havoc
WWE NXT star Cora Jade is opening up about being in NXT and what to expect from her in the ring at Halloween Havoc. NXT star Cora Jade describes what fans can expect to see from her grudge match against Roxanne Perez on Saturday at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc live on Peacock.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Backstage Reaction To CM Punk Potentially Leaving AEW
The backstage reaction in WWE to the reports of CM Punk potentially leaving AEW has been revealed. As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling is reportedly in talks with CM Punk for a potential buyout of the remaining years of his contract that would allow him to leave the company. The...
Comments / 0