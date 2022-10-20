ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siuecougars.com

Volleyball Upended by Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – SIUE volleyball returned to action Saturday afternoon, falling in four sets on the road to Tennessee State. The set scores were: 16-25, 28-26, 15-25 and 16-25. Following the loss, the Cougars drop to 10-12 overall and 5-6 in Ohio Valley conference play. Tennessee State improves to 11-14 and 5-7.
NASHVILLE, TN
siuecougars.com

Golf Set for Old Dominion

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – After a layoff of more than two weeks, SIUE golf returns to the course Sunday for the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate hosted by Old Dominion. SIUE is part of a field which includes host Old Dominion, Drake, Drexel, Georgetown, Hartford, Longwood, Navy, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Omaha, Radford, St. Bonaventure, Saint Francis (Pa.), Saint Joseph's and Villanova. There are 16 teams competing and three individuals for a total of 83 golfers.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy