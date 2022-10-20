EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – After a layoff of more than two weeks, SIUE golf returns to the course Sunday for the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate hosted by Old Dominion. SIUE is part of a field which includes host Old Dominion, Drake, Drexel, Georgetown, Hartford, Longwood, Navy, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Omaha, Radford, St. Bonaventure, Saint Francis (Pa.), Saint Joseph's and Villanova. There are 16 teams competing and three individuals for a total of 83 golfers.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO