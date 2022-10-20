Read full article on original website
WWE Star Returns To Previous Character To Close Raw
A WWE star has returned to a former iteration to close Monday Night Raw, leaving the division on notice of their arrival!. During the main event featuring Bianca Belair and Bayley, a WWE star returned and debuted an iteration of their previous character and returning to their former in-ring name.
WWE Star’s Hilarious Reaction To Former Faction Mate’s New Character Tease
A WWE star has a hilarious reaction to their former faction mate teasing a new character during a vignette on NXT Halloween Havoc. With the former T-Bar’s Twitter account and Instagram removing profile pics and all posts, there wasn’t a lot of new information about the possible future direction.
NJPW Star Feels ‘Nobody Is Better Suited’ To Be KOPW Than Them
A NJPW star feels “nobody is better suited” to be KOPW 22 than them. El Phantasmo made the transition from junior heavyweight to the heavyweight division during this year’s G1 Climax 32 tournament. In his final match, he defeated Shingo Takagi to kickstart a rivalry. At NJPW...
WWE Star To Compete On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ This Weekend
A popular WWE star is set to compete on “Wheel Of Fortune” this weekend. New Day’s Xavier Woods has done a lot to establish himself outside of the WWE bubble. From his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel to his co-hosting gig on G4, Woods knows how to branch off.
WWE Legend Gets Physical On WWE Raw
Baron Corbin continued his quest to be considered the ‘biggest acquisition on Raw’ by meeting Johnny Gargano in the ring. JBL continuing his excellent mic work in the most recent iteration of his dastardly character, hellbent on harkening back to the ‘Attitude Era’ frequently. After repeating...
Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw
A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
Solo Sikoa Explains Why He Didn’t Want To Become An Uso
Solo Sikoa has discussed his WWE main roster run so far, revealing that he had hoped that he wouldn’t become a third ‘Uso’. Sikoa, notably the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, made his WWE main roster debut at the September 3 Clash At The Castle event, helping Roman Reigns during his Undisputed WWE Universal Title defence.
Shawn Michaels Confirms Identity Behind NXT Tease
On the post-show media call after NXT Halloween Havoc, Shawn Michaels responded to a question regarding the vignette tease that aired on the premium live event. During the clip, it seemed to show Dominik Dijakovic setting his old Retribution mask ablaze but there wasn’t a lot of other information nor was Dijak actually confirmed.
Bullet Club Member Shares Honest Thoughts On NWO Comparisons
Bullet Club member and NJPW star Juice Robinson has opened up about comparisons between the Japanese stable and the nWo. Robinson is best known for his time with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but has recently made appearances for AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. The former IWGP US Champion joined the Bullet Club...
AEW Star Suggests Current Storyline Will Lead To Popular Persona Returning
An AEW star has suggested that their current storyline will lead to a popular persona returning. Matt Hardy has left an endearing legacy on the wrestling business through a three decade career that has spanned WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, ROH and AEW. Since signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2020, Hardy...
WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return On Raw
A recently returned star has finally made their anticipated in-ring debut on WWE Raw. For the first time since July 2021, Elias is back in action in a WWE ring!. While last week his return concert was interrupted by first Matt Riddle and subsequently Seth Rollins, WWE fans finally got the chance to walk with Elias yet again.
Top WWE Star Discusses Possible Options To Headline WrestleMania Against
A top WWE star has discussed possible options to headline WrestleMania against. Bobby Lashley finds himself embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar after the Beast Incarnate cost him the United States Championship on the October 10 edition of WWE Raw. This kind of showdown wouldn’t seem out of place...
Former WWE Star Reacts After Being Name Dropped On Raw
After his name was dropped on WWE Raw, as an insult no less, a former WWE star has reacted on Twitter. In the opening segment on WWE Raw tonight (October 24) between Judgment Day and The OC, AJ Styles name dropped a former WWE star. Invoking the name of James...
Bloodline Member Gives Thoughts On Potential Rock/Roman Bout
Newest addition to the Bloodline stable, Solo Sikoa, has given his thoughts on a potential match up between the Rock and Roman Reigns. Sikoa made his main roster debut back at WWE Clash At The Castle, interfering in the show’s main event to help his cousin and Tribal Chief Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against challenger Drew McIntyre.
Eddie Kingston Comments On AEW Backstage Conflicts
A popular AEW star has commented on the backstage conflicts within the company. In August, it was revealed that Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara had a backstage altercation that led to Kingston being suspended. They turned this conflict into an on-screen storyline when Guevara called Kingston a “fat piece of...
NXT Star Set For WWE Main Roster Debut Tonight
According to a new report, an NXT star is set to make their WWE main roster debut tonight (October 24) find out who it is!. In a report from Fightful Select, detailing the expected show plans for tonight’s episode of Raw, an interesting tidbit about an expected debut. Both...
Watch Rhea Ripley Bodyslam Luke Gallows On WWE Raw
A massive spot between two big WWE stars just happened on WWE Raw and you’ll have to see it to believe it!. After a promo from Judgment Day kicked off tonight’s October 24 edition of WWE Raw, a match shortly thereafter. In the opening promo of the night,...
Match Announced For October 24 WWE Raw
The official WWE website has announced a singles match between Finn Balor and Karl Anderson for the October 24 episode of WWE Raw. Anderson, alongside Luke Gallows as the ‘Good Brothers’ made their returns to the company back on the October 10 episode of the show, aiding AJ Styles against the Judgment Day. They made their return to in-ring action as a team on the October 17 episode, besting the Alpha Academy.
Matt Hardy Discusses Whether He’ll Retire In WWE Or AEW
AEW star Matt Hardy has opened up about whether or not he plans to eventually return to WWE in order to retire. Hardy made a name for himself alongside his brother Jeff as one half of the Hardy Boyz, an iconic tag team known for their extreme and high-flying style of wrestling.
