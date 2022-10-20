Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced today the Yonkers Police Department is issuing a citywide Halloween curfew for children 16 years old or younger. As part of the curfew, the Yonkers Police Department says that children 11 years old and younger must be home by 10 p.m. Twelve and 13-year-olds must be home by 10:30 p.m. Those who are 14, 15 or 16 years old must be home by 11 p.m.

YONKERS, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO