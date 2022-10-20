Read full article on original website
Yonkers announces citywide curfew for minors on Halloween
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced today the Yonkers Police Department is issuing a citywide Halloween curfew for children 16 years old or younger. As part of the curfew, the Yonkers Police Department says that children 11 years old and younger must be home by 10 p.m. Twelve and 13-year-olds must be home by 10:30 p.m. Those who are 14, 15 or 16 years old must be home by 11 p.m.
Rep. Gottheimer calls on state to support Andover following closure of nursing home
A Sussex County health care facility that has been the subject of state investigation for allegedly mistreating patients has officially closed.
Elected officials visit Rikers Island unannounced after inmate suicide over weekend
Elected officials made an unannounced visit to Rikers Island, after an inmate committed suicide on Saturday, marking the 17th death in custody this year.
Police: White Plains shooting victim not cooperating with investigation
Police say they responded to Bloomingdale Road around Maple Avenue just before 10 p.m.
Sea Gate neighborhood reflects on 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy
It has been a decade since Superstorm Sandy destroyed parts of beachside communities such as Sea Gate in Brooklyn. “It was a horror,” said Denise Rolland, longtime Sea Gate resident. “We couldn’t believe how fierce the storm was. The whole community was devastated.”. In the years following...
Construction machine collapses on Bronx home
It happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Multiple streets near Boston Road were blocked off to clear the scene. Officials told News 12 that no one was inside the home at the time the machine collapsed.
Students dismissed for the day following unfounded threat against Copiague High School
Copiague High School received a threat via phone this morning that prompted the school to temporarily evacuate its students, Suffolk police say.
Nassau police mark 10 years since traffic stop killing of Officer Arthur Lopez
Fellow officers gathered to remember Arthur Lopez at a special dedication near the place of his murder along the Cross Island Parkway and Jamaica Avenue. Ten years later, officers said they'll never forget the sacrifice that the young officer made that day.
First Edison mayor of South-Asian descent, Sam Joshi, joins News 12 to celebrate Diwali
The first Edison mayor of South-Asian descent, Sam Joshi, joins News 12 to celebrate Diwali.
Longtime Hempstead educator, civil rights advocate leads 134th annual Homecoming Parade
A beloved educator and civil rights advocate in the Hempstead community is leading the 134th annual Homecoming Parade as grand marshal.
MTA reports increase in vehicles on NYC roads this month
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority held a board meeting Monday to discuss a variety of topics, including traffic statistics in New York City and the increase of commuters.
Police: 8-month pregnant woman shot in Manhattan
A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
Tenants: Living conditions are unacceptable at NYCHA’s Bushwick Houses
Residents of the New York City Housing Authority in Bushwick are calling for help after they say their current living conditions are not acceptable.
Police: Hartsdale man charged with setting fire at Yonkers home
Police say a man is in police custody after he allegedly set fire to a home on Gunther Avenue on Friday.
Yonkers PD: 42 vehicles impounded, dozens of summonses issued in license plate, registration crackdown
The Yonkers Police Department is sending a strict message to drivers in the area about license plate and registration violations.
Lead detective in Valva murder testifies he heard father, ex-fiancée talking about deleting surveillance video
Michael Valva can also be heard saying about Thomas Valva, "He was cold, boo f****** hoo."
Police: Oakdale man indicted for robbing bank while dressed as a woman
Investigators say he spent the money on drugs and prostitutes.
Monmouth prosecutors probe Keyport police shooting of family dog
Keyport police officers shot a dog at a house Saturday while responding to a call of an aggressive animal, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
Health officials: 2 monkeypox-related deaths reported in New York
New York City health officials report a rising monkeypox death toll, including two New Yorkers.
Attorney for Wallkill fatal stabbing suspect claims self-defense
Horrace Duke, 22, is charged with Laddy’s death and is accused of stabbing the Wallkill senior citizen in the chest with a steak knife on an off ramp for Route 17.
