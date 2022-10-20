ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A reimagined, expanded Artscape spotlights community growth, lasting beauty

By Rohan Mattu
BALTIMORE -- A reimagined Artscape will return to Baltimore in 2023 with the goal of sparking growth and meaningful transformation in the city through its creatives, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announced Thursday.

The festival has been moved from its traditional spot on the calendar in the sweltering heat of July to September, a move organizers say will create opportunities to engage with students in an impactful way.

The 40-year-old festival will be held over five days, from Sept. 20-24. The festival kicks off with an evening gala on the 20th that will lead into four days of "interactive, educational, inspiring, and multigenerational arts experiences," BOPA said.

While Artscape will remain in the historical footprint of Bolton Hill and Mount Vernon, the festival is expanding into the neighboring Station North Arts & Entertainment District.

"BOPA aims to continue the Artscape tradition of using the wealth of creative talent to showcase our diversity, boldness, and innovation, and to have a positive economic impact for Baltimore artists and communities while adding lasting beauty to our public spaces," said BOPA CEO Donna Drew Sawyer.

That "lasting beauty" includes efforts by the office that won't take place over five days, but throughout the year. Capital investments in Artscapes area including murals, vacant lot beautification, community art, improved lighting and traffic calming measures, BOPA said.

One new element of Artscape will be the exhibition pavilion, which is set to feature both global and local contemporary artists. Baltimore-born artist and entrepreneur Derrick Adams is the guest curator of the pavilion.

BOPA released a trailer for the festival featuring Broadway legend and Baltimore native André De Shield and local talent including vocalist Eze Jackson, muralist Jaz Erenberg, choreographer Brinae Ali, trumpeter Brandon Woody and artist Derrick Adams.

The event was last held in person in 2019.

In 2020, the event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 edition was canceled altogether .

"By redeveloping Artscape to support Baltimore's creative community, BOPA has designed the type of disruptive, progressive programming that sparks growth and transforms communities," said Maryland Senator Antonio Hayes. "Not only will it build a viable economic pipeline for creatives, it's also the kind of festival the City of Baltimore deserves."

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of Artscape.

