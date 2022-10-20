Read full article on original website
Volleyball Drops Five-Set Match at Lehigh
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bucknell volleyball went all five sets for a second day in a row but fell 3-2 on the road at Lehigh to split its weekend matches. Bucknell (12-8, 5-6 PL) carried a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth set after winning both the second and the third, but the Mountain Hawks held the advantage throughout most of the final two frames.
Last-Minute Field Goal Lifts Bucknell to 19-17 Win at Lehigh
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Freshman kicker Matt Schearer sent a 19-yard field goal through the uprights with 18 seconds left to give the Bucknell football team a 19-17 win over Lehigh at Goodman Stadium on Saturday. It was Schearer's second field goal of the game as he highlighted a special teams performance that provided plenty of drama in Bucknell's Patriot League victory.
Volleyball Earns Series Sweep Over Lafayette with Five-Set Victory Friday Night
EASTON, Pa. – The Bucknell volleyball team captured a nail-biting victory over Lafayette Friday evening, defeating the Leopards in five sets at Kirby Sports Center to improve to 12-7 overall and 5-5 in Patriot League play. The Bison collected their first series sweep of the season with the win.
Men’s Soccer Earns Hard-Fought Draw with Colgate
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Freshman Zane Domsohn scored his first collegiate goal to knot the match at 1-1 early in the second half, and that's where Bucknell and Colgate finished on Saturday night at Emmitt Field. Looking nothing like a 2-12-1 team, the Bison were bustling with energy and a...
Women's Cross Country Hosts Final Home Meet Before Patriot League Championships
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University women's cross country team, led by a second-place finish from Grace Vives, competed in its final tune-up for the 2022 regular season on Friday on Bucknell's West Fields. "Today was just a low-key tune-up," said Head Coach Kevin Donner. "Some people we ran...
Field Hockey Seeks PL Tournament Berth with Saturday Home Game vs. American, Hosts Lock Haven Sunday
Bucknell (4-10, 3-1 PL) vs. American (7-6, 3-2 PL) When: Saturday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. Where: Graham Field – Lewisburg, Pa. Bucknell (4-10, 3-1 PL) vs. Lock Haven (11-3, 4-1 A10) When:. Sunday, Oct. 23 at 12 p.m. Where: Graham Field – Lewisburg, Pa. Streaming:. ESPN+. Live...
Swim & Dive Visits Binghamton for First Road Meet on Saturday
When: Saturday, Oct. 22 – 1 p.m. Where: Patricia A. Saunders Aquatic Center – Vestal, N.Y. • Bucknell opened the season 2-0 with wins over Patriot League foes Boston U. (187-113) and Loyola (174-126). It's Bucknell's sixth straight season winning its first two scored dual meets. • Bucknell...
Men's Cross Country Hosts Final Home Meet of Regular Season on Friday
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's cross country team, competing on two fronts on Friday, earned a second-place finish from Grant Kern in the 6K race, while Trent Dinant took second overall in the 4K race. "Today was just a low-key tune-up," said Head Coach Kevin Donner. "Some...
A White Out at the Garden
HUNLOCK CREEK — Penn State football fans filled part of the Garden Drive-In on Saturday evening to watch their team go up against Minnes
Scranton Prep runs away from Valley West
SCRANTON – Winless Wyoming Valley West slowed down title-contending Scranton Prep for more than a half of their non-league football game Saturday afternoon. Three touchdowns in rapid succession in the third quarter, however, broke the game open and gave the Cavaliers their fifth straight victory. Louis Paris, Quenten Palermo...
H.S. Football: Wyoming Area, Nanticoke Area drop non-conference games on the road
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The game may not have had the same juice as some of the recent matchups between Wyoming Area and Southern Columbia. But both sides threw plenty of haymakers all the same. A perennial state title contender, the host Tigers entered Friday...
WATCH: Fan Tackled by Photographer on Field
It was a hard hitting performance by Penn State in front of a highly energized crowd in their annual White Out game. So much so that a photographer had to make a great tackle on a highly energetic fan who ran on the field. The incident occurred late in the...
Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
Watch Penn State’s synchronized cellphone light show ahead of Whiteout game against Minnesota
Penn State introduced a new feature to its Whiteout festivities prior to the game against Minnesota with a light show that made use of the 100,000-plus cell phones at Beaver Stadium. Through synchronized lighting, Penn State tried to create a new visual with the energy already high at Beaver Stadium.
Bunk bed manufacturer seeks dismissal of suit over Utah Little Leaguer’s fall
The manufacturer of the bunk bed from which a Utah player fell during the Little League World Series wants the suit against it either dismissed or moved to Lycoming County. John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, in a document filed Friday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, contends the suit brought by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on behalf of their son Easton does not contain factual support for claims of negligence and outrageous, willful and malicious conduct.
A different kind of high school homecoming in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — When Emily Hart was crowned homecoming queen, it wasn't only because she got the most votes; it was because she raised over $11,000 in funding college scholarships for her classmates. For over 50 years, the Minersville Area School District has used the race for homecoming queen...
‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Coming to Campus Theatre this Sunday
LEWISBURG – The Campus Theatre will be showing the film ‘A League of Their Own’ this weekend, and they say two original cast members will be there. Organizers say the two cast members coming are JoAnne McComb, who played for the Springfield Sallies and Sarah Jane Sands Ferguson, who played for the Rockford Peaches. The film begins Sunday at 1 p.m.
What’s Going On | Fall Family Fun
What’s Going On (WBRE/WYOU) — Here’s Rachel Malak’s weekly rundown of the best events happening in northeast and central Pennsylvania. Indoor yard and bake sale in Williamsport to benefit the Lycoming Animal Protection Society (LAPS). Salon Joy’s fifth annual Trunk-or-Treat event is gearing up in Gouldsboro....
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
Tenant jumped from building in early morning fire
Williamsport, Pa. — A tenant jumped from a third floor apartment after fire ripped through a building early Sunday morning, officials say. Reports that other tenants were trapped in the blaze turned out to false, according to Williamsport Bureau of Fire Chief Sam Aungst. Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 2205 W. Fourth Street at 1:40 a.m. with possible entrapment and a report of a person that jumped...
