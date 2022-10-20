ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 7

Kerry Lynn Moody
4d ago

I've had to relocate to Elberton to find a place to live that I can barely afford. Athens is in crisis with affordable housing. The university expects "service industry employees" to wait on students but gives no alternatives to affordable housing. We all are not funded by Mama and Daddy. We can't afford $2000.00 dollars a month for rent. I'll not spend another of my hard earned dollars in Athens GA.

Reply
8
jack
4d ago

Some preachers or so called like to hide behind the rock while they really just a crook looking for the next dollar to con someone out of!

Reply
3
Seth Maverick
3d ago

Really feel sorry for these people. They are pawns in a vicious game between the government and the corporate investors. When the pandemic was here the govt wouldn’t let renters be kicked out when they didn’t and couldn’t pay. The programs to pay for renters had so many steps to get money it was frustrating. The govt should have a paid the owners for the renters but that didn’t happen. Now payback is hell! Corporations and large rent owners with the help of govt inflation has have found a way to charge the hell out of tenants. Because there is a housing shortage they are able to do it. Our fine govt at work.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

Residents, parents offer different perspectives on The William delays

The William, a luxury student apartment complex undergoing construction in Athens, has delayed move-in for the fourth time. The complex emailed residents on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that the scheduled move-in of Saturday, Oct. 15 had been pushed back once again to Oct. 29. Residents were given the familiar choice of either accepting or denying the new conditions.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers builds community at UGA

A relatively-new student organization is on the up-and-up — the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers strives to support and uplift the Hispanic engineering community at the University of Georgia. The SHPE also provides networking opportunities for members to reach their engineering career goals and creates a community for students to grow connections with other Hispanic UGA students.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Detox visits Athens for annual Boobutante fundraiser

On Saturday night, the 40 Watt Club hosted Boybutante AIDS Foundation’s annual Boobutante event to raise money for HIV/AIDS support services. Boobutante is a Halloween-themed drag show complete with drinking, singing and dancing. The atmosphere was vibrant and inviting as people of all ages and sexualities gathered at the 40 Watt Club for the show.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Art of Athens: A look at local galleries

Independent galleries and a city art center showcase local and national talent. This newer gallery located in the historic Leathers Building hosts monthly solo shows promoting artists’ original work while supporting Southeast student art organizations. On the opening night of each show, a limited edition of signed prints are available for purchase.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Who Could Be Next to Commit to Georgia?

The Georgia Bulldogs added their 21st commit on Sunday afternoon when 4-star defensive back Chris Peal announced he'd be taking his talents to Athens to play for Kirby Smart.  So, as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs continue to round out their 2022 recruiting class, who could be the next names to ...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Abrams and Democratic candidates come to Athens as early voting begins

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, made a stop in Athens on Wednesday during her “Let’s Get It Done” early vote bus tour. She was joined by other Democratic candidates such as Secretary of State candidate Bee Nyugen, Agriculture Commissioner candidate Nakita Hemingway, Insurance Commissioner candidate Janice Laws Robinson and Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox

MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens group files complaint with Ga Board of Elections

Cshanyse Allen, president of Inner East Athens, says her group has filed a complaint with the state Elections Board, alleging collusion on the part of Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz, former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker, and current Commissioners Jesse Houle and Melissa Link. At issue is Parker’s August resignation and an alleged plot to have current District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link run in a special election to fill the vacant seat in District 2. A special election has been scheduled for next March.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens

On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia hockey dismantles Tennessee 6-0

The Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Tennessee Ice Vols 6-0 on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Knoxville Coliseum Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Earlier in the season the Ice Vols conquered the Ice Dawgs 6-0 at the Ice Dawgs season opener on Friday, Sept. 16 in Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center in Athens, Georgia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
WGAU

UGA names new chief for Office of Emergency Preparedness

Adam Fouche has been named director of the University of Georgia’s Office of Emergency Preparedness. Fouche has spent the better part of the past twenty years in the University’s campus police department. From Hayley Major, UGA Media Relations…. After the conclusion of a national search, Adam Fouche has...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Warnock visits Athens as early voting begins

Students from the University of Georgia and Athens-Clarke County residents gathered at the UGA Chapel on Thursday morning to hear Sen. Raphael Warnock speak. The incumbent was joined by members of Dawgs for Warnock, Athens-Clarke County Democrats Chairman and District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson, State Senator and Attorney General candidate Jen Jordan and Mayor Kelly Girtz.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

West Broad Farmers Market returns annual fall festival

On an autumnal afternoon in the parking lot of the Athens Housing Authority, the space was filled with excited children in halloween costumes, local vendors and Atheniens interested in exploring some new Athens cuisine. Following a two year hiatus, Athens Land Trust brought back its annual West Broad Farmers Market’s fall festival on Oct. 22, 2022.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Patriot Front propaganda brought to UGA, Athens

While walking to the Office of Global Engagement on June 15, University of Georgia employee Elena Lopez Ko said they noticed white supremacist propaganda near the Terry College of Business. “I was walking to work, so this happened in the morning — maybe before seven-ish in the morning,” Lopez Ko...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

1 dead, another hospitalized in Athens double shooting

ATHENS, Ga. — A deadly double shooting between two young men took the life of one in Athens and sent another to the hospital Friday night, according to their police department. Officers said they were dispatched around 4:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Gaines School Road regarding a...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

“Psychic” busted in Braselton

Police in Gainesville level charges against a Braselton man accused of defrauding victims while claiming to be a psychic healer. Jackson Ramirez-Reyes faces a half-dozen counts of theft by deception after allegedly scamming a couple out of $70 thousand. From WSB TV…. Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators...
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy