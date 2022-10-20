I've had to relocate to Elberton to find a place to live that I can barely afford. Athens is in crisis with affordable housing. The university expects "service industry employees" to wait on students but gives no alternatives to affordable housing. We all are not funded by Mama and Daddy. We can't afford $2000.00 dollars a month for rent. I'll not spend another of my hard earned dollars in Athens GA.
Really feel sorry for these people. They are pawns in a vicious game between the government and the corporate investors. When the pandemic was here the govt wouldn’t let renters be kicked out when they didn’t and couldn’t pay. The programs to pay for renters had so many steps to get money it was frustrating. The govt should have a paid the owners for the renters but that didn’t happen. Now payback is hell! Corporations and large rent owners with the help of govt inflation has have found a way to charge the hell out of tenants. Because there is a housing shortage they are able to do it. Our fine govt at work.
