David Tennant has returned to Doctor Who after 12 years to mark the 60th anniversary of the classic science-fiction series.This clip gives a glimpse of the Scottish actor's regeneration twist, with the fan favourite set to return for three special episodes in 2023.Mr Tennant took fans by surprise when he took the place of Jodie Whittaker as she bowed out as the first-ever female doctor on Sunday, 31 October.Ncuti Gatwa, who rose to fame as Eric Effiong on Netflix's Sex Education, will star as the fifteenth Doctor.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

49 MINUTES AGO