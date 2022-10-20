Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
dvsn to release new album Working On My Karma next week
R&B duo dvsn have announced details of a new album. Working On My Karma drops next week, October 28, via Drake's OVO Sound label and features new song "Don't Take Your Love." Check that out below. In addition to "Don't Take Your Love," vocalist Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85's fourth...
The FADER
Ab-Soul shares new song/video “Do Better”
Ab-Soul is solidifying his long-awaited return to rap with “Do Better,” the first single from the L.A. rapper’s forthcoming album. He emerged in 2007 as one of the core rappers in Top Dawg Entertainment along with Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, and Jay Rock. Ab-Soul's last full-length project, Do What Thou Wilt., was released in 2016.
Dark Star Pictures Buys Patricia Mazuy‘s ‘Saturn Bowling’ for North America, Director’s Next Film Lands at Arte With Isabelle Huppert (EXCLUSIVE)
Dark Star Pictures has come on board to release Patricia Mazuy’s “Saturn Bowling” (“Bowling Saturne”) in the U.S. The deal, brokered by Paris-based sales agent Totem Films, marks the first U.S. deal for a film by Mazuy, despite the filmmaker having received a retrospective at the Lincoln Center in 2019. The pic is written by Yves Thomas and Mazuy. It is produced by Patrick Sobelman (Agat Films & Cie, Ex Nihilo). The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Achille Reggiani, Y Lan Lucas and Leila Muse. “Bowling Saturne” follows police officer Guillaume, who inherits his family’s bowling business following his father’s death. He decides to...
David Tennant returns to Doctor Who after 12 years to mark 60th anniversary
David Tennant has returned to Doctor Who after 12 years to mark the 60th anniversary of the classic science-fiction series.This clip gives a glimpse of the Scottish actor’s regeneration twist, with the fan favourite set to return for three special episodes in 2023.Mr Tennant took fans by surprise when he took the place of Jodie Whittaker as she bowed out as the first-ever female doctor on Sunday, 31 October.Ncuti Gatwa, who rose to fame as Eric Effiong on Netflix’s Sex Education, will star as the fifteenth Doctor.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Doctor Who- 'The Power of the Doctor' trailerMatthew Perry opens up about time Jennifer Aniston confronted him over addictionsArtist creates 40-metre-high mural of football legend Diego Maradona
The FADER
Balenciaga cuts ties with Kanye West
Balenciaga has cut ties with Kanye West following his recent spree of controversial comments and anti-semitic social media posts, as well as contentious breakups with Adidas and Gap. West collaborated with the luxury fashion house via his Gap partnership earlier this year, releasing the hugely successful “Yeezy Gap (GPS) Engineered By Balenciaga” line.
The FADER
Playboi Carti reveals clothing line Narcissist
Playboi Carti is making the leap into the world of fashion with his new clothing line Narcissist. The new cut-and-sew pieces are on sale now at the website for Carti’s label Opium — they include hats, hoodies with mug shots printed on them, a bomber jacket, a sleeveless tee, and a tank top.
Comments / 0