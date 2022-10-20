When Drake released his latest solo album Honestly, Nevermind earlier thos year it marked a pivot toward club-friendly production closer to Ibiza than Atlanta. However, it was "Jimmy Cooks," a 21 Savage collaboration and the most traditional rap track on the album, that went to No.1 and proved to be the most streamed song on the project. It seems that Drake was paying attention with news over the weekend that he and 21 Savage will return with a joint album, Her Loss. The album is arriving soon, too, with an October 28 release date.

1 DAY AGO