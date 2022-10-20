Read full article on original website
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA YoungBoy Releases New Album ‘Ma’ I Got A Family’ Feat. Nicki Minaj & Yeat: Stream
NBA YoungBoy is just two weeks off of the release of his last project 3800 Degrees and before that, it had only been a month since he put out Realer 2. This past week, he announced that he was dropping yet again. Ma’ I Got A Family marks the sixth...
The FADER
Drake and 21 Savage announce collaborative album Her Loss
When Drake released his latest solo album Honestly, Nevermind earlier thos year it marked a pivot toward club-friendly production closer to Ibiza than Atlanta. However, it was "Jimmy Cooks," a 21 Savage collaboration and the most traditional rap track on the album, that went to No.1 and proved to be the most streamed song on the project. It seems that Drake was paying attention with news over the weekend that he and 21 Savage will return with a joint album, Her Loss. The album is arriving soon, too, with an October 28 release date.
Drake, 21 Savage to Release ‘Her Loss’ Album Next Week
Drake and 21 Savage will be releasing a new collaborative album called Her Loss next week. The Toronto and Atlanta rappers recently teamed up for “Jimmy Cooks” from Drake’s seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, which arrived in June. Her Loss arrives on Oct. 28. In a new...
Run the Jewels Announce New RTJ4 Remix Album, Share Song: Listen
Run the Jewels are releasing a new RTJ4 remix album. The full-length, RTJ Cu4tro, features remixes and new versions of tracks made entirely by Latin artists. It’s out November 11 (via Jewel Runners/BMG). Below, check out a new version of “Walking in the Snow,” now titled “Caminando en la Nieve” and featuring Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps, below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Smino Drops Sultry New Single “Matinee”
Smino’s been building anticipation for his forthcoming album, Luv 4 Rent, for a bit now. He kicked off the album cycle with the single “90 Proof,” which featured J. Cole and lived up to hype swirling around it. Just a couple days ago, he shared the cover art for the project, which is a photo of him and his friends standing in a garden and inspecting themselves in a mirror.
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
Anderson .Paak, H.E.R. Fall In And Out Of Love In “Where I Go” Video
The new NxWorries’ “Where I Go” music video is out and Anderson .Paak’s teaser clips finally have context. Directed by .Paak, the nostalgic visual follows the crooner, 36, and H.E.R., 25, who sings on the record as their once-happy albeit fictional relationship comes to a screeching halt. In the video, an unfaithful .Paak seeks advice from producer Knxwledge—the other half of NxWorries—while his relationship crumbles around him.More from VIBE.comLucky Daye Talks Working With, Potentially Joining Silk SonicAnderson .Paak And Knxwledge Set To Release New NxWorries Single With H.E.R.Silk Sonic Removes Debut Album From Grammy 2023 Consideration Despite his attempts to woo...
soultracks.com
Berry Gordy's brother, Motown singer and executive Robert Gordy dies at 91
(October 23, 2022) He was both figuratively and literally part of the Motown family, and he played a key role in one of the great musical stories of the 20th century. Tonight we mourn the passing of singer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy, younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr., at age 91. Sadly, Gordy dies a little more than a year after the passing of his son, recording artist Robert Gordy, Jr.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby's 'It's Only Me' Tops Billboard 200 With Biggest First-Week Sales Of His Career
Lil Baby‘s It’s Only Me has topped the Billboard 200 with the biggest first-week sales of his career so far. According to Billboard, the Atlanta rapper’s latest LP debuted at No. 1 on the chart after earning roughly 216,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Of that figure, 209,000 came from SEA (streaming equivalent albums) units, equating to 88.97 million on-demand song streams.
Essence
Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Ari Lennox Lead 2022 Soul Train Awards Nominations
'Black-ish' star Deon Cole will host this year’s ceremony held in Las Vegas. Today, BET announces the host, nominees and premiere date of the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET. Comedian and writer Deon Cole will host this year’s ceremony taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, November 13.
hiphop-n-more.com
Roddy Ricch Releases New Song ‘Aston Martin Truck’ — Watch
With Feed Tha Streets 3 on the way and due before 2023, Roddy Ricch has been back consistently dropping music for a few months now. Most recently he dropped ‘Still Breathing‘ and appeared as a guest on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s ‘B.R.O.‘. Tonight, the Compton rapper is back.
AMAs 2022: Bad Bunny Could Tie a Record Shared by Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is nominated for eight American Music Awards in 2022. He could possibly tie a record shared by Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.
Snoop Dogg, Jeezy, NBA YoungBoy, And More Drop New Music Friday Releases
Today is Friday, which means there are a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your soundtrack of weekend festivities. —More from VIBE.comFrench Montana Honored For Raising $226 Million For Uganda HealthcareSnoop Dogg Launches Death Row Records Wine BrandArmani Caesar And Kodak Black Live Luxe In "Diana" Music Video Snoop Dogg – I Still Got This Snoop Dogg may have recently crossed the half-century mark of living and has surpassed three decades,...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.
The FADER
Taylor Swift shares Cinderella-esque “Bejeweled” video and teases upcoming tour plans
Taylor Swift has shared the official video for her Midnights song "Bejeweled." The self-directed visual is Swift's take on Cinderella involving a talent contest in place of a glass slipper narrative. Hollywood actress Laura Dern as Swift's stepmom and the members of HAIM as her stepsisters. Midnights producer Jack Antanoff also makes a cameo appearance alongside Dita Von Teese and make-up mogul Pat McGrath.
BET
Deon Cole Tapped To Host 'Soul Train Awards' 2022 Presented by BET
Today, BET announced the host, nominees and premiere date of “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET taking place, Sunday, November 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Actor, comedian and writer Deon Cole will host an incredible night celebrating the best in soul music and the iconic legacy brand. Additionally, BET has released the official nominations for “Soul Train Awards” 2022. "Soul Train Awards” recognizes the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. The official “Soul Train Awards” nominees, were selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters. The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
