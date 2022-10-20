ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Iowa Capital Dispatch

State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines

After fielding 15 complaints against a Sioux City nursing home, state inspectors have proposed a $30,000 state fine against the facility’s owners. In late August, inspectors working for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals went to the Westwood Specialty Care nursing home in Sioux City to investigate a backlog of 15 separate complaints and […] The post State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

New cultures represented in N'West Iowa cuisine

SIOUX CENTER—Nuevo Vallarta Grocery & Jewelry was hopping on a recent afternoon. The aisles were filled with shoppers, filling their baskets. At the meat counter, the butcher pulled out marbled cuts of beef and weighed them, pausing now and then to scoop up store-made guacamole or hand out containers of fresh salsa. Between tasks, he ran to the back to grab more bags of housemade chips for the line of waiting customers.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

State report: Sioux City's VIBE academy in bottom 5% of schools, Nodland and Sunnyside "high performing"

SIOUX CITY — VIBE Academy, Sioux City's new online school, ranks in the bottom 5 percent of schools in Iowa, according to a new state report. Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools were rated as "high performing schools," down from an "exceptional" rating last year, according to the Department of Education's 2021-22 annual accountability report.
SIOUX CITY, IA
klkntv.com

Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Reflecting on a year in O'Brien County Conservation

SUTHERLAND—Near Sutherland, nestled in wind-swept hills, there is a nature center with a statue of a buffalo poised out front. At its feet, there is a profusion of native prairie plants, blooming and wild looking, drawing butterflies. That small plot of native plants is tended by O’Brien County Conservation...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley, Larchwood Fire Departments Extinguish Thursday Fires

Rock Valley, Iowa– A electrical junction box was damaged in a fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:50 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire across from 1716 10th Street in Rock Valley.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Scrubs Magazine

Oncology Nurse Diagnosed with Cancer; “This Changed My Life”

In 2008, Tawny Roeder was three months away from earning her nursing degree when she got a job as a training nurse at a hospital in Sioux City, IA. She was thrilled to start practicing medicine, but there was just one problem: she couldn’t relate to what some of her patients were going through.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Paullina Teen Wounded In Minnesota Drive-By

Hills, Minnesota — Minnesota authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday night that left a Paullina teen injured. KELO Radio reports that the Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over possible shots fired. Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Savannah Johnson, of Paullina, had been shot in the leg.
HILLS, MN
kelo.com

Yankton drug dealer is sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Yankton drug dealer now knows his fate. Ronald D. Minniefield, was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. Minniefield and his co-conspirators knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to knowingly...
YANKTON, SD
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City therapist: Pelvic floor therapy could be solution to incontinence, pelvic pain

SIOUX CITY — Experiencing urinary incontinence when laughing, coughing or sneezing seems like an inevitable part of aging or something that goes along with giving birth. Kate Sheehy, a physical therapist with UnityPoint Health — St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Services, said women don’t have to just accept this life-altering condition. She said there is something they can do about it.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING LIFE FOR MURDER DIES IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING A LIFE SENTENCE FOR FIRST DEGREE MURDER HAS DIED IN PRISON. THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS SAYS 66-YEAR-OLD SIMON CURTIS TUNSTALL WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD DUE TO NATURAL CAUSES LAST FRIDAY NIGHT AT 11:14 P.M. TUNSTALL HAD BEEN IN HOSPICE CARE AT THE IOWA MEDICAL AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley man jailed on charge of OWI

ROCK VALLEY—A 33-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Rolando Calderon Frausto stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup on 16th Street near 12th Avenue for failing to stop for a stop sign in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

62-year-old killed in rollover crash in Lincoln County

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Harrisburg Friday. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the...
HARRISBURG, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Highway 59 crash leaves one man critically hurt

IDA GROVE, IA — An Ida Grove man was critically hurt after an accident Saturday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Alan Kennedy was critically hurt after his SUV crossing the center line on Highway 59 crashed into a truck and trailer. Kennedy was flown to MercyOne Siouxland...
IDA GROVE, IA
nwestiowa.com

One injured in rear-end crash by Sheldon

SHELDON—One person was injured about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, when a car rear-ended an SUV on Highway 18 about a mile east of Sheldon. Nineteen-year-old Sarah Rae Jansma of Paullina was driving west when her 2006 Chevrolet Impala struck the rear of a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by 40-year-old Melissa Jo Baker of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA

