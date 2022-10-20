Read full article on original website
State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines
After fielding 15 complaints against a Sioux City nursing home, state inspectors have proposed a $30,000 state fine against the facility’s owners. In late August, inspectors working for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals went to the Westwood Specialty Care nursing home in Sioux City to investigate a backlog of 15 separate complaints and […] The post State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Farmers help contain field fire in western Iowa
Local farmers helped fire crews and other authorities in knocking down a field fire in Harrison County, Iowa, Sunday afternoon.
Sioux City residents injured saving dog during house fire
Smoke could be seen emitting from a residence in Sioux City in the late afternoon.
nwestiowa.com
New cultures represented in N'West Iowa cuisine
SIOUX CENTER—Nuevo Vallarta Grocery & Jewelry was hopping on a recent afternoon. The aisles were filled with shoppers, filling their baskets. At the meat counter, the butcher pulled out marbled cuts of beef and weighed them, pausing now and then to scoop up store-made guacamole or hand out containers of fresh salsa. Between tasks, he ran to the back to grab more bags of housemade chips for the line of waiting customers.
Sioux City Journal
State report: Sioux City's VIBE academy in bottom 5% of schools, Nodland and Sunnyside "high performing"
SIOUX CITY — VIBE Academy, Sioux City's new online school, ranks in the bottom 5 percent of schools in Iowa, according to a new state report. Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools were rated as "high performing schools," down from an "exceptional" rating last year, according to the Department of Education's 2021-22 annual accountability report.
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
Mapleton man uses small lottery winnings to buy $1 million ticket
On Monday night Daryl Ingram used his winnings from the Saturday night lottery drawing to purchase a handful of easy-pick tickets from KCK's Food and Fuel in Danbury, Iowa.
nwestiowa.com
Reflecting on a year in O'Brien County Conservation
SUTHERLAND—Near Sutherland, nestled in wind-swept hills, there is a nature center with a statue of a buffalo poised out front. At its feet, there is a profusion of native prairie plants, blooming and wild looking, drawing butterflies. That small plot of native plants is tended by O’Brien County Conservation...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley, Larchwood Fire Departments Extinguish Thursday Fires
Rock Valley, Iowa– A electrical junction box was damaged in a fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:50 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire across from 1716 10th Street in Rock Valley.
Iowa man serving life sentence dies in prison
An Iowa man who was serving a life sentence for murder in Woodbury County has died in prison Friday.
Scrubs Magazine
Oncology Nurse Diagnosed with Cancer; “This Changed My Life”
In 2008, Tawny Roeder was three months away from earning her nursing degree when she got a job as a training nurse at a hospital in Sioux City, IA. She was thrilled to start practicing medicine, but there was just one problem: she couldn’t relate to what some of her patients were going through.
kiwaradio.com
Paullina Teen Wounded In Minnesota Drive-By
Hills, Minnesota — Minnesota authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday night that left a Paullina teen injured. KELO Radio reports that the Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over possible shots fired. Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Savannah Johnson, of Paullina, had been shot in the leg.
kelo.com
Yankton drug dealer is sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Yankton drug dealer now knows his fate. Ronald D. Minniefield, was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. Minniefield and his co-conspirators knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to knowingly...
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City therapist: Pelvic floor therapy could be solution to incontinence, pelvic pain
SIOUX CITY — Experiencing urinary incontinence when laughing, coughing or sneezing seems like an inevitable part of aging or something that goes along with giving birth. Kate Sheehy, a physical therapist with UnityPoint Health — St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Services, said women don’t have to just accept this life-altering condition. She said there is something they can do about it.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING LIFE FOR MURDER DIES IN PRISON
A SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING A LIFE SENTENCE FOR FIRST DEGREE MURDER HAS DIED IN PRISON. THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS SAYS 66-YEAR-OLD SIMON CURTIS TUNSTALL WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD DUE TO NATURAL CAUSES LAST FRIDAY NIGHT AT 11:14 P.M. TUNSTALL HAD BEEN IN HOSPICE CARE AT THE IOWA MEDICAL AND...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed on charge of OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 33-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Rolando Calderon Frausto stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup on 16th Street near 12th Avenue for failing to stop for a stop sign in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
62-year-old killed in rollover crash in Lincoln County
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Harrisburg Friday. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the...
siouxlandnews.com
Highway 59 crash leaves one man critically hurt
IDA GROVE, IA — An Ida Grove man was critically hurt after an accident Saturday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Alan Kennedy was critically hurt after his SUV crossing the center line on Highway 59 crashed into a truck and trailer. Kennedy was flown to MercyOne Siouxland...
nwestiowa.com
One injured in rear-end crash by Sheldon
SHELDON—One person was injured about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, when a car rear-ended an SUV on Highway 18 about a mile east of Sheldon. Nineteen-year-old Sarah Rae Jansma of Paullina was driving west when her 2006 Chevrolet Impala struck the rear of a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by 40-year-old Melissa Jo Baker of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
