SIOUX CENTER—Nuevo Vallarta Grocery & Jewelry was hopping on a recent afternoon. The aisles were filled with shoppers, filling their baskets. At the meat counter, the butcher pulled out marbled cuts of beef and weighed them, pausing now and then to scoop up store-made guacamole or hand out containers of fresh salsa. Between tasks, he ran to the back to grab more bags of housemade chips for the line of waiting customers.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO