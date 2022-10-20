ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Behind The Band Name: REO Speedwagon

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5mPy_0igs2Kog00

Founding an enduring rock outfit is a finicky endeavor. You need just the right recipe or things will quickly begin to falter—great songs, great musicians, and a great band name. Typically, the first two are cultivated first. You actually need to be able to play together before you can dub yourself a band. But, eventually, every fledgling rock group has to face the age-old question— “yeah, but what are we gonna be called?”

REO Speedwagon is a name that is deeply unique. Even if you don’t know their music, however unlikely, that name has flittered around in pop culture for long enough that you’re aware of its stature. But, how did they land on such a name? We’re going through the origins of REO Speedwagon and walking through their legacy, below. Let’s dive in.

Behind the Band Name

In the mid-’60s, Neal Doughty and Alan Gratzer lived in the same dormitory at the University of Illinois. Gratzer had been lending a hand behind the drums in a couple of local bands when one of them caught Doughty’s eyes. He began following them and even jumped in to play keyboards a time or two. Noticing a kindred spirit in one another, they decided to trek out on their own, playing covers of The Kinks and Hendrix. Clearly, what resulted was something special.

As the story goes, Doughty is credited with coming up with the group’s moniker. While taking a class in college on “The History of Transportation,” he saw the term “R.E.O. Speedwagon” written on the blackboard. The R.E.O Speedwagon was a vehicle popular in 1915 from the Oldsmobile automotive company. Ostensibly, it was an ancestor of the pick-up truck today. It seems that sometimes the best band names come from the most unlikely of sources.

Regardless of the origins, the name is now synonymous with arena rock and few people are hit with images of Henry Ford-era machinery when they hear it.

Legacy

After shuffling through a number of line-ups, the group landed on Doughty, Gratzer, guitarist Gary Richrath, bassist Gregg Philbin, and vocalist Terry Luttrell. The outfit released its debut LP in 1971 to middling success. The album featured 8 original songs all credited to the band as a unit. Despite the slow start, the self-titled album features some of the band’s signature songs like “157 Riverside Avenue.”

The album did well enough to warrant a second effort, but soon the group began to fracture. Luttrell became unhappy, eventually began to check out, and was replaced by Kevin Cronin, who created a fake referral agency in which he was the only client.

The group jumped into their second album with a clearer headspace. Though the album, again, didn’t make huge waves in the music industry, it solidified what we’ve come to know from the group as their signature sound.

Across their career, REO Speedwagon has gifted the world several iconic tracks, notably “Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore” and “Take It On the Run.” Cronin’s unique vocals are an emblem of the ’80s. Their songs evoke a certain sense of nostalgia and charm that has kept their appeal alive for generations.

Photo: Randee St. Nicholas / Live Nation Release

Comments / 34

Nonya Biz
3d ago

Yea they are old now but like someOf the great bands there hiinfidwlity album will always be in history as a great album like ac dc back in black and Fleetwood Mac’s rumours albums

Reply
21
default-avatar
FastRedVette
1d ago

Oldsmobile never sold trucks in 1915 under the name REO Speedwagon as this article suggests. The name, Speedwagon, was exclusive to the REO Motor Car Company that was located in Lansing, MI at the time. The name REO are the initials of the man who founded the company - Ransom Eli Olds. REO and Oldsmobile were two completely different car companies back then. Oldsmobile called their trucks Oldsmobile Economy Trucks. Therefore, the bands name has nothing to do with Oldsmobile, and everything to do with the REO Motor Car Company.

Reply(2)
6
Captain Crunch
1d ago

Around the summer of 1982 i bought the album at King's Dept stores in Concord New Hampshire i was about 13 years old and I loved it. i have two or three copies around I listen too every now and then. It takes me back to that summer every time.

Reply
3
Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Former REO Speedwagon Bassist Gregg Philbin Has Died

Former REO Speedwagon bassist Gregg Philbin, who played on the band's first six studio albums and appeared on 1977's Live: You Get What You Play For, has died. Singer Kevin Cronin paid tribute to his former bandmate in a statement shared by the band. "No one should underestimate the Philbin Factor in the evolution of REO Speedwagon," Cronin wrote. "When Gregg left the band in 1977, he took with him the prog-leaning extended instrumental section aspect of the REO sound.
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Rock Bands of the ’70s

The ’70s were undoubtedly the mecca for rock n’ roll. By then, the genre had found its footing and expanded beyond what its originators thought was possible. It transcended beyond a genre and had become the lifeblood of culture in more ways than one. From Led Zeppelin to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Molly Hatchet

Another Southern rock band representing the Sunshine State came onto the scene in the 1970s. Molly Hatchet mixed blues rock with boogie jams, blanketing it all in a down south swagger. The band produced a sound that was gritty, dirty, and Southern to the bone. Five decades, and albeit no original members later, they’re still delivering those rough-and-tumble tunes full of throaty vocals, in-your-face guitar solos, and hyperactive drums.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Classic Rock Legend

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation for hosting some of the greatest performers in the world is unmatched as the hotel casinos on the Strip continuously book headliners for residencies, as well as individual concerts, to bring the crowds to Sin City. Despite a full schedule of concerts lined up for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82

Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
DUBUQUE, IA
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'

Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Louder

Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death

Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy