WYFF4.com
Prisma Health: Rising RSV rates sending more children to urgent care
GREENVILLE, S.C. — RSV, a respiratory virus that often leaves children with fever, cough, congestion, and trouble breathing, is sweeping the U.S. According to DHEC, Prisma Health, and Bon Secours, urgent cares across the Upstate and South Carolina are reporting an increase in RSV cases and children having to go on ventilators.
my40.tv
Volunteer-driven Hammer and Heart offers home repairs for those in need in Swannanoa
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is helping struggling homeowners maintain their properties. Hammer and Heart offers home repairs for neighbors in need in the Swannanoa Valley. The volunteer-driven organization has completed projects like replacing septic and HVAC systems, as well as mending leaky roofs. Their latest project...
First Responder Friday: Pickens County Emergency Services
If you give Training Officer Dietrich Easter from Pickens County Emergency Services half a minute, he can show you how to save a life when someone is in cardiac arrest.
FOX Carolina
Miracle Hill Rescue Missions now sheltering people from cold weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Colder weather set in early this week and people experiencing homelessness are seeking shelter from the cold. Upstate Miracle Hill Rescue Mission locations have made room for more than 200 guests. On Monday they opened the doors for the cold weather shelter service, sooner than expected.
FOX Carolina
Community project remembers lynching victims in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A years-long community remembrance project ended with a soil collection ceremony for Greenville’s last lynching victim. In 1895, miles outside of Greenville, a mob of more than 100 white people brutally lynched a Black man named Ira Johnson who was accused of killing a white man.
FOX Carolina
Upstate events for the D.E.A.’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Drug Enforcement Administration says October 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Several Upstate organizations are offering safe means for community participation. The D.E.A. says the national drug overdose epidemic is a threat to public health and safety. Prisma Health, AnMed, and...
deltanews.tv
Sea of Blue
Greenville's streets were covered in blue Tuesday night to honor fallen officer, Myiesha Stewart. More details are in the story.
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Jamie Smotherman and Andrew Heitman
Right before the COVID shut down, Jamie and Andrew met through the Hinge dating app and had their first date at Gather Greenville. They dated for almost two years until Andrew dropped to one knee on the Avenue of Oaks in Charleston. Their wedding ceremony was held at Grace Church in downtown Greenville, and the reception took place at the Huguenot Mill. While guests left the reception with jars of honey sourced from Jamie’s dad’s beehives in Manchester, Tennessee, the couple’s departure was like a fairy tale, with lots of bubbles and a horse-drawn carriage.
ABC 33/40 News
Historic NC building surrounded by paranormal phenomena, mystery and true crime
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina has its fair share of folklore and ghost stories, including a murderous tale in the heart of Asheville. The story begins 86 years ago at the new Battery Park Hotel. A young 19-year-old girl by the name of Helen Clevenger was staying...
FOX Carolina
Bowling fundraiser benefits family of fallen Spartanburg Co. Deputy and other families of fallen officers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office says the community is hosting a bowling fundraiser called “Bowling for the Blue” to benefit the family of fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge and families of other fallen law enforcement. The event takes place this afternoon at Paradise...
FOX Carolina
Construction workers rescued from trench collapse at Byrnes High School
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters and other emergency officials rescued two workers trapped at a school construction site in Spartanburg County on Friday morning. The two contract construction workers were trapped when the walls of a trench collapsed at 10 a.m. outside James F. Byrnes High School on East Main Street. Police confirmed no students were involved in the incident and the building is secure.
FOX Carolina
Superintendent for Spartanburg District 5 speaks after trench collapse
First responders rescued two construction workers from a trench collapse outside Byrnes High School. Duncan fire chief gives update after workers rescued from trench collapse. Duncan Fire Chief Barry Frost says two construction workers are lucky to be alive after a trench collapse at Byrnes High School.
my40.tv
Crews battle structure fire on property of popular Candler wedding venue
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire crews fought off a structure fire on the property of a popular wedding venue in Candler Saturday night -- called The Farm. Officials said 10 different fire departments were on scene Saturday night, Oct. 22, putting out the blaze of a two-story home on the property.
generalaviationnews.com
Triple Tree Aerodrome’s 15th full-scale fly-in
The annual Triple Tree Fly-in and other “full-scale” fly-in events attract 10,000 people every year. However, the larger crowds come from all around the world to South Carolina for Joe Nall Week for radio-controlled model aircraft fun, which brings 30,000 people annually. “We had 40 years practicing with...
WBTV
2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
counton2.com
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at Spartanburg facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Kohler Co. is shutting down some of its operations at its Spartanburg County facility. “It’s kind of like somebody just dropped a bomb on your life,” said Kohler employee Travis Champion. Kohler Co. leaders tell 7NEWS they’re ending vitreous operations at the...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. Disabilities and Special Needs Board closing disability employment gap
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a month focusing on the contributions of disabled workers and the barriers that still exist in the workforce. Latest figures from the Department of Labor shows someone with a disability is two times more likely to be unemployed...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
WYFF4.com
2,500 cyclists roll out Saturday morning for Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — One of the premiere cycling events of the southeast will roll out Saturday morning, and drivers need to be alert and cautious. More than 2,500 cyclists are registered to take part in the Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville that begins at 9 a.m., starting from Hotel Domestique, off Highway 25 near Highway 11 in Travelers Rest.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County manufacturing company change impacting 130+ workers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County manufacturing company announced the retirement of part of their operations, which will impact more than 130 workers. Kohler Co. said they are ending vitreous operations but their plastics and warehouse operations will continue. The company says 133 associates out of their 300-person...
