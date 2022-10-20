ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

WYFF4.com

Prisma Health: Rising RSV rates sending more children to urgent care

GREENVILLE, S.C. — RSV, a respiratory virus that often leaves children with fever, cough, congestion, and trouble breathing, is sweeping the U.S. According to DHEC, Prisma Health, and Bon Secours, urgent cares across the Upstate and South Carolina are reporting an increase in RSV cases and children having to go on ventilators.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Miracle Hill Rescue Missions now sheltering people from cold weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Colder weather set in early this week and people experiencing homelessness are seeking shelter from the cold. Upstate Miracle Hill Rescue Mission locations have made room for more than 200 guests. On Monday they opened the doors for the cold weather shelter service, sooner than expected.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Community project remembers lynching victims in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A years-long community remembrance project ended with a soil collection ceremony for Greenville’s last lynching victim. In 1895, miles outside of Greenville, a mob of more than 100 white people brutally lynched a Black man named Ira Johnson who was accused of killing a white man.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate events for the D.E.A.’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Drug Enforcement Administration says October 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Several Upstate organizations are offering safe means for community participation. The D.E.A. says the national drug overdose epidemic is a threat to public health and safety. Prisma Health, AnMed, and...
GREER, SC
deltanews.tv

Sea of Blue

Greenville's streets were covered in blue Tuesday night to honor fallen officer, Myiesha Stewart. More details are in the story.
GREENVILLE, SC
towncarolina.com

Wedding: Jamie Smotherman and Andrew Heitman

Right before the COVID shut down, Jamie and Andrew met through the Hinge dating app and had their first date at Gather Greenville. They dated for almost two years until Andrew dropped to one knee on the Avenue of Oaks in Charleston. Their wedding ceremony was held at Grace Church in downtown Greenville, and the reception took place at the Huguenot Mill. While guests left the reception with jars of honey sourced from Jamie’s dad’s beehives in Manchester, Tennessee, the couple’s departure was like a fairy tale, with lots of bubbles and a horse-drawn carriage.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Construction workers rescued from trench collapse at Byrnes High School

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters and other emergency officials rescued two workers trapped at a school construction site in Spartanburg County on Friday morning. The two contract construction workers were trapped when the walls of a trench collapsed at 10 a.m. outside James F. Byrnes High School on East Main Street. Police confirmed no students were involved in the incident and the building is secure.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Superintendent for Spartanburg District 5 speaks after trench collapse

First responders rescued two construction workers from a trench collapse outside Byrnes High School. Duncan fire chief gives update after workers rescued from trench collapse. Duncan Fire Chief Barry Frost says two construction workers are lucky to be alive after a trench collapse at Byrnes High School.
DUNCAN, SC
generalaviationnews.com

Triple Tree Aerodrome’s 15th full-scale fly-in

The annual Triple Tree Fly-in and other “full-scale” fly-in events attract 10,000 people every year. However, the larger crowds come from all around the world to South Carolina for Joe Nall Week for radio-controlled model aircraft fun, which brings 30,000 people annually. “We had 40 years practicing with...
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTV

2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
MONROE, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
EASLEY, SC
WYFF4.com

2,500 cyclists roll out Saturday morning for Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — One of the premiere cycling events of the southeast will roll out Saturday morning, and drivers need to be alert and cautious. More than 2,500 cyclists are registered to take part in the Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville that begins at 9 a.m., starting from Hotel Domestique, off Highway 25 near Highway 11 in Travelers Rest.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County manufacturing company change impacting 130+ workers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County manufacturing company announced the retirement of part of their operations, which will impact more than 130 workers. Kohler Co. said they are ending vitreous operations but their plastics and warehouse operations will continue. The company says 133 associates out of their 300-person...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

