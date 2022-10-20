Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Baylor's Aranda, Tech's McGuire on opposite sidelines for first time
Since being named Texas Tech’s head coach last November, Joey McGuire has fired up the fan base and given Red Raider alums a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the rebirth of the program. Nobody wants to see McGuire succeed more than his old boss, Baylor coach Dave...
WacoTrib.com
TCU knocks off Baylor soccer, 2-0
Gracie Brian and Skylar Heinrich scored second-half goals as No. 12 TCU knocked off Baylor, 2-0, in a Sunday afternoon soccer game at Betty Lou Mays Field. Brian broke a scoreless tie with her goal early in the second half following assists by Megan Reilly and Kennedy Clountz. Heinrich drilled in her shot with 18:50 remaining following assists by AJ Hennessey and Seven Castain for the Horned Frogs (10-3-4, 5-1-2).
WacoTrib.com
Brice Cherry: Bears' homecoming performance took alums on a time-traveling journey
Homecoming serves as a gift for all the returning alums, allowing them to reminisce and reflect on the old days. Dave Aranda’s Baylor Bears allowed the alums to do just that as they presented a window into the past in their 35-23 homecoming win over Kansas on Saturday at sun-splashed, wind-swept McLane Stadium. This was a game that hearkened back to all manner of Baylor eras.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor notebook: Shapen trying to reverse recent turnover problems
Turnovers have been an issue the past couple of weeks for Blake Shapen. The Baylor quarterback tossed a pair of interceptions in the Bears’ 35-23 homecoming win over Kansas on Saturday at McLane Stadium. He also suffered a third-quarter fumble that was scooped up by the Jayhawks’ Jereme Robinson and returned 49 yards, and set Kansas up for a score. It was the second straight week that Shapen lost a fumble that led to a touchdown for the opposing team.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor volleyball digs out of hole in 4-1 win over K-State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — With four players delivering double-digit kill performances, the 14th-ranked Baylor volleyball team took down Kansas State, 28-30, 29-27, 25-23, 25-23, on Saturday. The Bears (17-4 overall, 6-2) have won nine straight in the series with the Wildcats (12-9, 3-5), but they had to dig for this...
WacoTrib.com
Bears hold off Jayhawks for 35-23 homecoming win
The new and improved Kansas Jayhawks looked like the same old Big 12 doormat when they stepped into McLane Stadium. Needing to beat Baylor to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, the Jayhawks reverted back to a copy of the overmatched, error-prone teams of the past as the Bears opened up a 25-point halftime lead.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: New Fuzzy's owners; Bill Flores on energy; Torrid in Waco; Economic trends
The two Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations in Waco have changed hands, bought by Chad and Holly Trail, who already own and operate Brown House Cafe in Woodway. The Trails announced the acquisition on Facebook, assuring Brown House fans they plan no changes there. Nothing was mentioned about tweaks at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, so stay tuned for developments.
WacoTrib.com
Bus driver shortage persists for Waco-area schools
As a Waco ISD board trustee and Waco High School football parent, Jonathan Grant knew of the ongoing shortage of bus drivers in the area. But an episode from a football game a week ago against Shoemaker High School in Killeen drove the point home. Buses full of Waco High...
WacoTrib.com
Early voting starts Monday in McLennan County, statewide
In-person early voting will start Monday and continue through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 midterms, and the deadline for qualified voters to request a mail-in ballot is Friday. Before heading to the polls, voters should confirm they are registered by going to votetexas.gov and clicking the “Am I Registered?” link. The registration deadline for this election passed on Oct. 11.
WacoTrib.com
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
This evening in Waco: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph.
WacoTrib.com
McLennan County turnout for first day of early voting beats 2018 midterm
Early voting began Monday in the Nov. 8 election, and McLennan County’s turnout surpassed that of first-day early voting in the last midterm election. The McLennan County Elections Office reported 3,623 in-person early votes Monday, up 259 or 7.7% over the first day of early voting in 2018. One...
WacoTrib.com
Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater
NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
WacoTrib.com
Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioners race looks familiar
Patricia Miller and Donis “D.L.” Wilson will clash again Nov. 8, this time with Miller as incumbent Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioner and Wilson as the challenger. Miller, a Democrat, said she is running on her record, and she is the only candidate with 26 years experience “in county government, county budgets, county legislation, the creation and implementation of economic development programs, and/or providing advocacy and leadership.”
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday at Brazos Park East
The 20th Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 9 and the walk beginning at 9:30. The event seeks to build awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, and to raise funds for support, resources and a cure.
WacoTrib.com
Wilson murder trial witness: Defendant had baby with cousin, killed her parents
A capital murder trial resumed Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court for a Bellmead man accused of the 2020 killing of a cousin and the cousin’s ex-wife. Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, of Bellmead, stands accused of shooting and killing Christopher Dewayne Wilson, 42, and Rachel Dionne Strickland, 40, at a cookout at his home in the 4700 block of Florida Street in Bellmead, around 7 p.m. on May 22, 2020.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Waco, TX
Waco will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM CDT until TUE 12:00 PM CDT.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (4) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Free crape myrtle seedling distribution Saturday
The city of Waco will have a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss ongoing master planning efforts for the future of Cotton Palace Park. The meeting will take place at South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. Topics will include an overview of the park’s context, history and...
WacoTrib.com
Waco police, FBI seek Hewitt Drive bank robber
Waco police and the FBI are searching for a man who robbed a Texell Credit Union at 1221 Hewitt Drive on Saturday in Waco. Officers responded at about 11:45 a.m., after the robber "walked into the building, brandished a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money," according to a Waco police press release. "No injuries were reported and the suspect was not on scene when officers arrived."
WacoTrib.com
Marlin theater's ‘Phantom’ organ accompaniment recalls era of silent film
Marlin’s Palace Theatre will screen the 1925 silent film “The Phantom of the Opera” Saturday night, but the film’s phantom will not be the only organist in the house. Providing a live accompaniment to the classic horror film will be Waco organist Jim Pitts, who, as most organists did in the era of silent films, will improvise a score as the movie plays. At his fingertips is an organ nearly as old as the Palace Theatre and the film, a 1927 Robert Morton pipe organ now enjoying a new lease on life as a digital instrument.
