Read full article on original website
Related
Report sheds light on why Matt Ryan was benched
The Indianapolis Colts on Monday made the surprising decision to bench Matt Ryan, and there is at least one NFL insider who appears to have seen it coming. Albert Breer of The MMQB published his weekly column hours before the Colts announced that they plan to start Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season. In the column, Breer revealed that he has spoken with scouts around the NFL who believe Ryan’s throwing arm is “shot.”
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?
The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 8 picks...
‘Monday Night Football’s Bizarre John Krasinski Intro Trolled as ‘Horror Show’
Well, that was a disaster. Anyone watching Monday Night Football this week might’ve gotten the… The post ‘Monday Night Football’s Bizarre John Krasinski Intro Trolled as ‘Horror Show’ appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 0