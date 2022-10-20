ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmead, TX

Postponed murder trial of Bellmead man to begin Monday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The capital murder trial of a Bellmead man that was postponed two weeks ago after a juror got sick is set to resume Monday morning in Waco’s 54th State District Court. Testimony is set to begin in the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, who is...
Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
