Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Danville man shot inside vehicle, police investigate
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1000 block of May Street on Saturday morning. According to police, officers began investigating the scene around 3:02 a.m., when they were notified that a victim had arrived at the OSF Emergency Room.
WAND TV
Man shot outside Danville hotel
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg outside the Days Hotel according to a release from the Danville Police Department. On October 23, officers heard shots being fired near North Gilbert Street around 2:00 a.m.. The officers responded to the parking lot of the Days Hotel where a 41-year-old Danville man was laying in the parking lot with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
WAND TV
How to stay safe while trick-or-treating
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - As Halloween approaches us, doctors want to remind parents how to keep their children and everyone around them safe. Doctor Brent Reifsteck is the Medical Director of Children's Service Line at Carle Hospital in Champaign. He recommends that parents coach their children on how to stay safe while trick-or-treating.
WAND TV
Illinois' Luke Goode to have foot surgery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois basketball start their season short-handed. The Illini announced that Luke Goode was injured in Illinois' closed scrimmage against Kansas. Goode is set to gave foot surgery. Illinois will start exhibition when they take on Quincy at the State Farm Center on Friday.
WAND TV
Jersey Mike's Subs opening this week in Effingham
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Jersey Mike's Subs is opening in Effingham Wednesday. It will open at 1000 W. Fayette Ave. Franchise owner Michael Lanman will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, October 26 to Sunday, October 30 to support Effingham High School Athletics & St. Anthony High School Athletics.
WAND TV
Despite the bye week, Illinois moves up to 17 in AP Poll
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois football did not play this past weekend. But the Illini still managed to move up in the AP Top 25. Illinois came in at 17 in this week's poll. The Illini will head to Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday to take on the Cornhuskers.
WAND TV
What's pushing people to the polls this year?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said he is expecting more voters than previous midterm elections. He attributes this increase to hot button topics and races. "There's a lot happening politically," said Ammons. "There's a lot happening with Roe v. Wade, we've got the January 6...
Comments / 0