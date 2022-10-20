Read full article on original website
In California, as in a number of other states, there is the so-called “sunrise” process, which is the opposite of a “sunset” (or repeal) process, in the law. When establishing a new regulatory scheme for an occupation or profession, the Legislature will proceed with the sunrise process, which is when they assess a request for a new (or enhanced) occupational regulation.
The California state budget is the largest in the nation, and it also represents the largest bill in page length and number of provisions. While its provisions are too many to cover, there are a number of them that are unique and readers should be aware of them. This article is the second in a series.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors approved a $35 million design and support services contract for four Central Valley stations on Thursday to Foster + Partners and Arup (F+P Arup), inflating the $113 billion high-speed rail budget even further. Originally estimated to cost $33 billion in 2008, costs...
