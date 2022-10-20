Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Sequana Medical announces positive top-line results from the North American pivotal alfapump® ...
REGULATED INFORMATION – INSIDE INFORMATION. alfapump achieves pre-specified primary effectiveness endpoints with statistical significance at six months post-implantation:. 100% median per-patient reduction in therapeutic paracentesis (TP) post- vs pre-implantation (p<0.001) 77% of patients with at least 50% reduction in number of TP post- vs pre-implantation (p<0.001) alfapump primary safety...
GM sidesteps economic headwinds; US vehicle sales jump 24%
DETROIT — (AP) — due to General Motors' third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase...
LevaData and Octopart Announce Partnership Enabling Global Enterprises to Navigate Market Volatility and Manage Inflationary Pressures as They Competitively Source Electronic Parts
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- LevaData ––the industry-leading supply management company that is transforming direct material sourcing with its integrated artificial intelligence (AI) platform for cost and risk optimization––announced today that Octopart, a search engine for electronic components and industrial products, has joined its ecosystem of data partners. The collaboration between the companies adds to the robust, industry-leading manufacturing insights that LevaData customers value to be able to make rapid, intelligent sourcing decisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005254/en/ LevaData partners with Octopart. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Mathilde Lheureux Takes the Lead of Free2move eSolutions as New CEO
Mathilde Lheureux Takes the Lead of Free2move eSolutions as New CEO. AMSTERDAM, October 24, 2022 – Free2move eSolutions, a joint venture between NHOA Group (NHOA.PA) and Stellantis N.V., announces the appointment of Mathilde Lheureux as Chief Executive Officer. The board of directors has unanimously appointed Mathilde Lheureux Chief Executive...
Cutera’s AviClearTM 12-Month Clinical Data Presented at the 42nd Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference
BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announced that the 12-month clinical data related to AviClear, the first and only FDA-cleared energy-based device for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne, was presented at the Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, which took place October 20-23 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005433/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
