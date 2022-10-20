Faribault boys set four personal records at Big 9 XC Championships

The Faribault boys cross country team set four personal records in running to 12th place in the Big 9 Cross Country Conference championship meet Tuesday in Owatonna.

The Falcons finished the 5000-meter course at Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course in 12th place among the 12 teams in the field with 281 points, earned from the placing in Nos. 44, 52, 54, 62 and 69 in the top five scoring times, and also Nos. 74 and 77.

The team’s total time was 1:30:10 and its average time was 18:02. Their top seven total time was 2:07:45, with an average time of 18:15.

Faribault was led by junior James Hoisington who finished the course in a personal record time of 17:40.83. Hoisington took 44th place in the field of 82 runners.

Taking 52nd place for the Falcons was junior Owen Beardsley with a personal record time as well, finishing in 17:54.85. Also setting a personal record, close behind, was teammate, junior Ethan Amundson in 54th place, with a time of 18:01.13. Faribault senior Ricky Cordova finished in 62nd place, running a time of 18:07.51. Falcons eighth grade runner Erik Flores set a personal record with a time of 18:26.33 to take 69th place.

Faribault sophomore harrier Carson Cramer finished in 74th place with a time of 18:43.30. Senior Trent Ta ran to 77th place for the Falcons in a time of 18:51.40.

Taking first place with 36 points was Mankato East, second was Winona with 95 and third was Owatonna with 106 points.

Rochester Mayor took fourth with 112, Albert Lea was fifth with 135, Mankato West was sixth with 136, Northfield was seventh with 145, Rochester Century was eighth with 219, Austin was ninth with 225, Rochester John Marshall was 10th with 239, Red Wing was 11th with 266 and Faribault was 12th with 281.