Patrick Beverley can't resist trash-talking his own team ahead of Lakers-Clippers showdown

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Patrick Beverley has seen his share of the Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers, but he's about to see it from the other side.

The veteran guard is set to face his old team after being traded to the Lakers last offseason. When asked about his most cherished memories of playing the Lakers as a member of the Clippers, Beverley couldn't resist taking a shot at his current employer.

Beverley isn't wrong, as the Clippers went 7-3 in games he played for them against the Lakers.

That time saw Beverley emerge as a leader and defensive pest for the Clippers, who acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George halfway through Beverley's four-year tenure. Beverley averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 173 games in a Clippers uniform.

Laker shots aside, there's no love lost between Beverley and the Clippers either. The team traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021, and he relished eliminating them in the wild-card tournament last season, to the point he was fined $30,000 for telling them to "take your ass home."

That's what you sign up for with Patrick Beverley.

