ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother

By GARY D. ROBERTSON, BEN FINLEY
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xdHA_0igrpJa800

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina's capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday.

More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh's police chief provided to the city manager. Such summaries are written within five business days of an officer-involved shooting.

Those who died in the Oct. 13 shooting included an off-duty city police officer who lived in the Hedingham neighborhood where the shootings began, according to police. Two others were wounded, one of them another community resident who remains in critical but stable condition, the report said.

Witnesses had described a shooter wearing camouflage clothing, which the report confirmed, and firing a shotgun in the subdivision and along a nearby walking trail.

Police said the suspect — still not named in the report because he is a juvenile but identified by his parents this week as Austin Thompson — was captured in a barnlike structure more than four hours after the first emergency call. The report said the teen had traveled nearly 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from where his brother was found shot and stabbed. Police said they exchanged gunfire with the teen and one officer was injured. The officer was treated at a hospital and released that evening.

The report said officers gave repeated commands for the suspect to surrender and special officers worked to figure out his exact location. Police ultimately decided to advance toward the building where he was found.

When officers arrested the teen, he appeared to have a single gunshot wound and had a handgun in his waistband. A shotgun and shells were lying nearby, according to the report. It didn't describe how he obtained the weapons or how he was wounded.

The report was released the same day the first memorial service for victims was held at a Raleigh church —- where a basketball jersey and a pair of shorts were placed atop a closed coffin.

James Thompson, 16, the youngest of those killed and the brother of Austin Thompson, was “just getting to that age when the whole world was opening up for him,” Jeff Roberts, senior pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, said during the service.

“And we remember his life — a life filled with joy and laughter and experiences that shaped him and were shaping his future,” the pastor said.

When he was younger, James Thompson was a calm and smiling presence at Sunday school but a fierce player in the church's basketball program. He was a child who picked up used golf balls at the golf course, cleaned them and resold them.

As he grew older, the teen developed an interest in cooking and would try out new ideas after watching YouTube videos of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. The teen loved deep-sea fishing. And he was starting to think about college, possibly at nearby North Carolina State University.

“We don’t want this moment to define James’s life,” the pastor said. “Part of the events of the past week will be part of his story. But I want you to know it’s not all of his story.”

Roberts also spoke aloud the names of the other victims.

“We are a community who is grieving, grieving with this family and grieving with so many other families as well,” Roberts said.

Meanwhile, Austin Thompson remains in critical condition, the report said. His mother said Wednesday that he was moved to a pediatric ICU unit. The top local prosecutor has said she will seek to charge the youth as an adult.

The teen had a backpack that contained several types of rifle and shotgun ammunition, the report said, and the sheath for a large knife clipped to his belt. A hunting knife was found at the front of the outbuilding where he was captured, police said.

Based on the teen's estimated direction of travel, police believe James Thompson was shot first, the report said.

“The collective motive for these attacks is still unknown,” the report from Chief Estella Patterson said, adding there doesn't appear to be any connection between the victims shot by the suspect before he encountered police other than they all lived in close proximity.

According to the report, emergency communications received a 5:09 p.m. call for service based on multiple shots fired near the neighborhood's golf course.

A few minutes later, a 911 caller reported hearing shots and seeing two shooting victims in front of a house on the same street where the 16-year-old was discovered in a residence. Police believe the teen shot Marcille Lynn Gardner, who was found wounded in the driveway, then fired at Nicole Connors, 52, who lived in the house. Connors was shot on her porch and later died. Gardner, 60, remains hospitalized.

Soon after, off-duty Raleigh police Officer Gabriel Torres was shot inside his car on another street in the neighborhood as he was about to leave for work, the report said. Torres, 29, later died at the hospital.

That's when the teen fled toward the Neuse River Greenway Trail, the report said, where minutes later a 911 caller found two more victims along the trail who died at the scene. They were Mary Marshall, 34, who was walking her dog, and Susan Karnatz, 49, who was out on a run.

Officers who had swarmed the area located the teen a little over an hour later in an area with two barn-like structures. That's when police said they believe he fired shots at officers from one of the buildings and multiple officers returned fire. Raleigh police estimated their officers fired 23 rounds. Two city officers who discharged their firearms have been placed on administrative duty.

The parents of the two teenagers released a statement earlier this week saying they are "overcome with grief" and saw no warning signs that "Austin was capable of doing anything like this." An attorney for the family didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the report.

The Associated Press generally does not name people under 18 who are accused of crimes but is identifying Austin Thompson because of the severity and publicity of the shootings and because his parents voluntarily named him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say

OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on Facebook.
OXFORD, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
DURHAM, NC
abc45.com

Two Arrested in Alamance County After Pawning Stolen Gun

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On September 28, a Haw River resident reported a break-in and larceny, giving Alamance County Sheriffs video surveillance. The suspect was soon identified as neighbor Jackson Ramirez. Ramirez, 24, was arrested and given a $10,000 bond. After making bond on October 15, Ramirez and his...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man charged with murdering nurse practitioner also attacked Duke medical worker in 2019, court documents show

James Gomes, 47, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of June Onkundi, who died while working on the job. Gomes had been out of prison for four months when the murder happened. Onkundi was stabbed to death Tuesday while at work at the Freedom House Recovery Center in north Durham. Onkundi’s family told WRAL News that Gomes was her patient.
DURHAM, NC
WJTV 12

Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
OXFORD, MS
FOX8 News

NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket

APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
APEX, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
113K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy