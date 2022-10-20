The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-014567 – 1400 BLK Mack Smith Rd – Disorder Prevention- The complainant wanted police to assist her in locating her child’s stolen cell phone after she thought she found its location using the “Find My Phone” application on her phone. The caller stated the app guided her to a room at the hotel. The reporting party failed to understand that the app could not direct her to an actual room number but instead a proximate area in the non-specific geometric shape representing the building. When the complainant attempted to use the app to show police the room she identified, the app took her in a different direction than what she originally tracked. Police offered to report the phone as stolen, as she had yet to do so, but the complainant refused to do so.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO