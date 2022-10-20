Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Car crashes into Highway 58 Family Dollar, no one hurt says Chattanooga Fire Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An unexpected car crash interrupted Monday afternoon's shopping at the Family Dollar on Highway 58. Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) says one car went into the front windows of the shop. They report that no one was injured, not the driver, nor the any of the customers...
WTVCFOX
Hit and run: Man struck and killed in Hixson early Monday morning, vehicle sought
HIXSON, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Police confirm this accident was a deadly one. A Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) release says just after 2 a.m., officers were notified of a man lying in the roadway a little after midnight Monday on Highway 153. First responders pronounced the unidentified man dead on...
WDEF
Man Killed in Highway 153 Hit-and-Run
Chattanooga Police are asking that anyone with information about the early morning incident to call them. About 2 A.M. police responded to 5400 block of highway 153 on a report of a pedestrian struck. On their arrival, the man was pronounced deceased. The identify and age of the victim was...
utc.edu
UTC mourns passing of actor and former student Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan, who attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and was an award-winning TV and movie actor, died today, Oct. 24, as a result of a car crash in Hollywood, California. Jordan was 67 years old. In 2006, he won an Emmy as guest actor in a comedy series...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 24
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-014567 – 1400 BLK Mack Smith Rd – Disorder Prevention- The complainant wanted police to assist her in locating her child’s stolen cell phone after she thought she found its location using the “Find My Phone” application on her phone. The caller stated the app guided her to a room at the hotel. The reporting party failed to understand that the app could not direct her to an actual room number but instead a proximate area in the non-specific geometric shape representing the building. When the complainant attempted to use the app to show police the room she identified, the app took her in a different direction than what she originally tracked. Police offered to report the phone as stolen, as she had yet to do so, but the complainant refused to do so.
WDEF
Groundbreaking Held at North River Industrial Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A once bustling industrial heart of Chattanooga is soon to be busy again. The North River Industrial Park off of Access Road in Hixson had its groundbreaking ceremony this morning. The Park will be on the site of the former DuPont plant that was open for 60...
chattanoogacw.com
Inequitable? Substitute teachers in Hamilton County concerned about bonus policy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The company that hires substitute teachers for Hamilton County Schools plans to renew its contract by the end of the year. That's prompting some substitute teachers in Hamilton County to call for a change. Education Staffing Solutions (ESS) is whom Hamilton County Schools has hired...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests October 17-23
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 17-23. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVCFOX
9-year-old child shot sparks conversation on gun safety with kids in the home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One week after their son Jax’s shooting, John and Sierra Coulter are still in shock. They say the shooting of their 9-year-old son Jax was a completely preventable tragedy. “You wouldn't think adults would leave loaded weapons around the house, for anybody to access. So...
eastridgenewsonline.com
National Night Out on Tuesday
The East Ridge Police Department is hosting its annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, October 25. The event will give residents an opportunity to meet some of the men and women who help keep East Ridge safe. It kicks off at 6 p.m. behind City Hall on Tombras Avenue....
WTVC
Couple suing McMinn County School district, bus driver for bus crash that injured them
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A couple is suing the McMinn County School district--including a bus driver, the board of education, and the director of schools--for a bus crash they say seriously injured them. The plaintiffs, Jeffery Lee Shavers and his wife Vicki, say in the lawsuit that on March...
WDEF
Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
WTVCFOX
Two teenagers arrested in Chattanooga after carjacking, police pursuit ends in crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two teenagers were behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, leading police on a brief pursuit that ended in a crash. CPD says the 14-year-old and 15-year-old male suspects carjacked a vehicle near downtown Chattanooga. Police issued a BOLO for the vehicle. Police...
WDEF
Southern Adventist University Students Provide Free Car Inspections
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A dozen automotive mechanical students at Southern Adventist University gave free inspection checks on cars to anyone who dropped by the Samaritan Center in Ooltewah.The event not only provided free car checks but also took donations for the Samaritan Center. Dale Walters, an instructor for the auto...
WDEF
Hamilton County School Board member arrested on outstanding warrant
A Hamilton County School Board member has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure over an incident that happened at a doctor’s office five years ago. District 9 Board Member Gary Kuehn issued a statement today through the school district’s office. In the statement, Kuehn said he was...
WDEF
Flu cases rising in Tennessee
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee is one of seven states in America currently seeing a surge in flu cases, according to the CDC. American Family Care says safety measures during the pandemic reduced flu exposure. But with most restrictions lifted, it’s a “perfect set-up for increased transmission.”
WDEF
“Fire Up The Fields” Lights Up Sculpture Fields
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The night was bright at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park on Saturday Night. The annual “Fire Up Thé Fields Sculpture Burn” Saw a 40 foot sculpture crafted by renown artist Andrew Nigh burned to the ground to great applause. The event, inspired in part by Burning Man, is designed to bring awareness to the Sculpture Fields which has only been open since 2016 since it was converted from a city dump.
WTVC
Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
chattanoogacw.com
Crash kills beloved Chattanooga native, celebrity Leslie Jordan
LOS ANGELES — A crash has killed beloved actor, comedian and Chattanooga native Leslie Jordan, according to a report published on TMZ Monday afternoon. The Associated Press later confirmed the story. We're working to learn more details. The outlet quotes law enforcement as saying "Jordan was driving in Hollywood...
WDEF
Signal Mountain House Fire Destroys More than a Million Dollars in Property
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF)- A house fire on Sunday morning destroyed a home on Signal Mountain. Signal Mountain firefighters responded to the home in the 33-hundred block of Cloudcrest Trail shortly before 6:30 a-m when the homeowner reported their house was on fire. When they arrived, they found that the home was engulfed in flames on all sides and up to the roof.
