dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
u.today
Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push
Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Addresses Holding Up to $1,900,000,000 BTC Hit 20-Month High: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The number of huge whales holding the largest crypto by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), is on the rise, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that the number of Bitcoin whale addresses holding between 10,000-100,000 BTC ($190,000,000-$1,900,000,000) have reached their highest level since February 2021, as have addresses holding between 10-100 BTC ($190,000-$1,900,000).
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
A pause in the Fed's interest rate hikes would drive a massive allocation shift to stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Equity allocations could surge if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest rate hikes at the end of this year, according to Fundstrat. "A pause simply means [the] Fed is shifting back to data dependency," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Such a pause would come at a time when investors' net allocation...
bitcoinist.com
10 Best Crypto to Buy Now With 10x Potential
IMPT – Carbon Credit and Offset Trading Ecosystem for a Greener Future. Calvaria – P2E Battle Card Game Engaged in its Presale Launch. Tamadoge – Earn Crypto Tokens by Battling Virtual Pet NFTs. Lucky Block – Win Real-World Prizes Worth 6-7 Figures via NFT Competitions. Decentraland...
ohmymag.co.uk
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
A Fed shift from quantitative tightening to 'tinkering' will emerge as a new bull factor for the stock market in 2023, Bank of America says
A Fed shift away from quantitative tightening could be the next bull factor for stocks in 2023, according to Bank of America. The Fed has started to reduce its near $9 trillion balance sheet at a clip of about $95 billion per month. But central banks are "petrified of market...
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
thecoinrise.com
Women are HODLing Crypto Despite Market Gloom – BlockFi Survey
Real Talk survey reported by global cryptocurrency financial service company BlockFi shows that women vested in crypto are still hodling digital assets despite the ongoing crypto winter. Particularly, the survey portrayed that women’s interest in crypto has not significantly decreased even as the global market keeps experiencing a chaotic downtrend.
Popular Crypto Analyst: Ethereum Will Soon Start One Of The Biggest Bull Markets Run
Crypto analyst Moustache believes Ethereum could soon start one of the biggest bull market runs. Moustache cited Ethereum’s price trajectory of 2016-2017 as an example, drawing comparisons on how Ethereum’s present price pattern is almost identical to its historical price data of 2016-2017. The recent bear phase of...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Imminent Rally for BTC and Ethereum, Issues Alert to XRP Holders
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s collapse earlier this year says rallies are in sight for both BTC and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 559,600 Twitter followers that “it’s time” for Bitcoin to make a move as he believes crypto bears are providing the fuel for a rally.
Cannabis stocks, upbeat Wall St mood lifts TSX
Canadian stocks rose on Tuesday, echoing an upbeat sentiment on Wall Street as Treasury yields fell, while top cannabis producer Canopy Growth surged on plans to create a holding company to speed up its entry into the United States.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin, Gold correlation nears 1 over past year, indicating a bottom
Bitcoin (BTC) adoption has increased, and the largest cryptocurrency has become less risky as its correlation rate with gold reached 85% in the past year, which signals that a BTC price bottom could be near. The correlation of assets measures how one asset moves compared to the other, and it...
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 24
tokenist.com
Trading Volume Between Bitcoin and GBP Up 233% in September: Report
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The trading volume between Bitcoin and the British Pound jumped 233% in September month-over-month, according to crypto market data provider CryptoCompare. Analysts said one of the factors driving the trend is the convenience of buying bitcoin compared to investing in the FX or gold markets as investors sought a hedge against the falling currency.
