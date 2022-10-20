ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
u.today

Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push

Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Addresses Holding Up to $1,900,000,000 BTC Hit 20-Month High: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

The number of huge whales holding the largest crypto by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), is on the rise, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that the number of Bitcoin whale addresses holding between 10,000-100,000 BTC ($190,000,000-$1,900,000,000) have reached their highest level since February 2021, as have addresses holding between 10-100 BTC ($190,000-$1,900,000).
bitcoinist.com

10 Best Crypto to Buy Now With 10x Potential

IMPT – Carbon Credit and Offset Trading Ecosystem for a Greener Future. Calvaria – P2E Battle Card Game Engaged in its Presale Launch. Tamadoge – Earn Crypto Tokens by Battling Virtual Pet NFTs. Lucky Block – Win Real-World Prizes Worth 6-7 Figures via NFT Competitions. Decentraland...
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
Benzinga

As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week

In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why

Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
thecoinrise.com

Women are HODLing Crypto Despite Market Gloom – BlockFi Survey

Real Talk survey reported by global cryptocurrency financial service company BlockFi shows that women vested in crypto are still hodling digital assets despite the ongoing crypto winter. Particularly, the survey portrayed that women’s interest in crypto has not significantly decreased even as the global market keeps experiencing a chaotic downtrend.
Reuters

Cannabis stocks, upbeat Wall St mood lifts TSX

Canadian stocks rose on Tuesday, echoing an upbeat sentiment on Wall Street as Treasury yields fell, while top cannabis producer Canopy Growth surged on plans to create a holding company to speed up its entry into the United States.
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin, Gold correlation nears 1 over past year, indicating a bottom

Bitcoin (BTC) adoption has increased, and the largest cryptocurrency has become less risky as its correlation rate with gold reached 85% in the past year, which signals that a BTC price bottom could be near. The correlation of assets measures how one asset moves compared to the other, and it...
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 24

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
tokenist.com

Trading Volume Between Bitcoin and GBP Up 233% in September: Report

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The trading volume between Bitcoin and the British Pound jumped 233% in September month-over-month, according to crypto market data provider CryptoCompare. Analysts said one of the factors driving the trend is the convenience of buying bitcoin compared to investing in the FX or gold markets as investors sought a hedge against the falling currency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy