The Pittsburgh Steelers are dead last in the NFL in points per game and have yet to eclipse the 21-point mark this season. There have been two different quarterbacks in the huddle as rookie Kenny Pickett replaced veteran, Mitch Trubisky at halftime during the team’s Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. In a 16-10 loss on Sunday night to the Miami Dolphins, the unit had 341 total yards, but just one touchdown. It has surely been rough throughout the first seven games of the year, but head coach, Mike Tomlin believes that the group is finally starting to click, despite another piss poor performance in Miami.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO