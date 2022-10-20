Read full article on original website
Bret Hart “Surprised” WWE Released Current AEW Stars
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has called into question WWE’s decision to release two stars that are currently making major waves in AEW. 2022 has without a doubt been the year of FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been on a tear as a team, holding onto the AAA Tag Team Title for well over a year and adding the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship to their impressive haul of titles.
Ex-WWE Star Wants Triple H To Offer Him A Contract
A former WWE Tag Team Champion who hasn’t been in the company in over fifteen years would like for Triple H to call him and give him a contract. René Duprée wrestled for WWE from 2002 to 2007 across different brands. He previously held two records based on his youth: he was the youngest person ever signed by the company (at age 18) and was the youngest person to ever win a championship (at age 19) until he was usurped by Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. However, Duprée left the company in 2007 and wrestled mostly on the independent circuits in the US, Canada, and Japan.
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
Jim Ross Praises MJF-Regal AEW Dynamite Promo: “Absolute Money”
Legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross is among the many people praising a recent MJF-William Regal promo segment with JR labeling it as “absolute money.”. William Regal was set to be interviewed Tony Schiavone on the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite, but before Regal could really get into it, there was an interruption from Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka MJF.
Shawn Michaels Provides Update On Simone Johnson’s Debut
Shawn Michaels has given a timeline on when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, could make her official debut in WWE NXT. On Friday during a NXT Halloween Havoc media call, a day before the WWE Premium Live Event, Shawn Michaels spoke to the press. Eventually, the Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone would shoot a question to Michaels, asking him about when could see Ava Raine, who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (real name Simone Johnson.) Not just that, but the “Heartbreak Kid” was also asked about when we could see Valorie Loureda, an ex-Bellator fighter, on NXT TV. In response, Michaels gave a thrilling ETA.
Former WWE Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Feared André The Giant
Hulk Hogan was allegedly scared of André the Giant. According to former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini, Hulk Hogan in the past had huge worries revolving around his safety with André the Giant also being in World Wrestling Entertainment’s locker room. At WrestleMania 3 in 1987, Hulk Hogan...
WWE Star Changes Gimmick On Raw
Monday Night Raw saw one WWE Superstar revert to a previous gimmick of there’s as they unexpectedly stole the show. A huge night of Raw action in Charlotte, North Carolina was headlined by a bout with title implications as Bayley took on Bianca Belair in a Championship Contender’s match with a potential shot for Belair’s Raw Women’s Title on the line.
WWE Hall of Famer Details Fighting For His Life In 2022
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed their harrowing battle with COVID and how they really “fought” for their life over the last several months. ‘Cowboy’ Bill Watts is a legendary name in the world of pro wrestling with a career that saw him share the ring with the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Gorilla Monsoon, and Lout Thesz. Watts held numerous championships over his illustrious career, including WWWF tag team gold with Monsoon way back in 1965.
Kevin Nash Addresses Tragic Passing Of Son Tristen Nash
Kevin Nash has courageously spoken publicly about the tragic death of his son Tristen, who passed away recently at the age of 26 years old. It was announced on October 20th that Tristen Nash, the son of wrestling legend Kevin Nash, passed away suddenly. The family issued this statement via Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful.
Former WWE And AEW Wrestlers Join IMPACT Wrestling (Spoiler)
Violent By Design is about to become even more dominant in IMPACT Wrestling. The Violent By Design faction was launched in late 2020 when Eric Young and Joe Doering joined forces, and since then, VBD has dominated the landscape of IMPACT Wrestling, also working alongside talents such as Rhino and Deaner – the former no longer being involved.
AEW Reportedly Signed Ex-WWE Star To Deal
On the back of Willow Nightingale signing with AEW, it appears a former WWE star has done the same despite not getting the all-important ‘All Elite’ graphic. All Elite Wrestling seems never to be far away from adding new faces to its roster and since the formation of the company in early 2019 these announcements have always come with the ‘All Elite’ graphic announcing their arrival.
Eric Bischoff Supports Recent WWE PLE Decision
Eric Bischoff loves what WWE recently did with their Premium Live Event. In years past, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has tried to put on 20 premium live events (formally known as pay-per-views) on an annual basis, and this is including each the WWE main roster and with past NXT Takeovers. Unfortunately for wrestling fans, however, fewer PLEs may be on future schedules.
AEW Talent Calls Out Recent ‘BS’ Report On Backstage Issues
One AEW competitor is not happy with a recent report on the backstage goings on in the company as relate to AEW Women’s Champion, Thunder Rosa. Thunder Rosa has been out of action since having to pull out of a scheduled AEW Women’s Title defence against Toni Storm at All Out in September. In her absence Storm won a four-way match to crown an Interim AEW Women’s Champion and according to some, questioned the validity of Rosa’s injury at the post-show media scrum.
Triple H Allegedly Gave Former WWE Star Memory Loss With Chair Shot
A former WWE Superstar is claiming that Triple H gave him memory loss with a chair shot to the head. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Val Venis is alleging that after Triple H, the current CCO of WWE, gave him a shot to the head with a chair, he lost his memory.
Val Venis Names Former WWE Superstar That Was Bullied
Val Venis has shed some light on a former WWE Superstar who was bullied during their time in the company. A former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Val Venis recently spoke out about who he felt was the most bullied wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment while he was in the promotion. In...
Shawn Michaels: “Halloween Havoc Kicked Off NXT’s Rebirth”
The man behind WWE’s NXT product is calling the recent Halloween Havoc part of the brand’s rebirth. Halloween Havoc took place on October 22nd with plenty of stipulation matches taking place. The spectacular five-man Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title was won by Wes Lee, Roxanne Perez beat her rival Cora Jade in a Weapons Wild Match, Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller in a Casket Match, Julius Creed dominated Damon Kemp to win an ambulance, Mandy Rose continued her year-long run as the NXT Women’s Champion and Bron Breakker retained the NXT Title in a scintillating triple threat main event.
Tony Khan On Renee Paquette: “Consummate Professional”
Tony Khan is all in on his acquisition of Renee Paquette for his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) roster. Ever since their launch in 2019, AEW has brought in a lot of talent, including several top-level free agent superstars, and while making new additions, Tony Khan has made sure a team is placed around the roster. From hiring experienced acts to be producers, as well as putting high-profile commentators in place, Khan has built sustainability.
Former WWE Superstar Calls Cody Rhodes “Entitled” Early In WWE Career
An ex-WWE Superstar believed that Cody Rhodes was “entitled” earlier in his career in World Wrestling Entertainment. When the two first met, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree said he felt like Rhodes was “entitled.”. Cody Rhodes played a key role on WWE’s Monday Night Raw brand in...
Backstage News On WWE’s Views Of Bray Wyatt
A new backstage report has shed some light on how WWE officials view Bray Wyatt. It was at Extreme Rules on October 8th when Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE after several weeks of “white rabbit” clues along with QR codes leading to puzzles that led to fans wondering what it was all about. On the Smackdown that followed, Wyatt spoke from the heart telling the fans that he loved them.
Road Dogg Details X-Pac’s Incredible Chyna Tribute During DX Anniversary
Road Dogg has shared some insight into X-Pac giving a special shoutout to the late, great Chyna during a recent D-Generation X segment on WWE Monday Night Raw. The October 10th edition of Raw saw WWE celebrate the 25-year anniversary of D-Generation X. Sadly, the entire group wasn’t able to make it because Billy Gunn works for AEW while Chyna passed away in 2016. While WWE made attempts to get Gunn to appear at the show, Gunn also understood why it didn’t happen.
