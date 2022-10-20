Read full article on original website
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.Rooted ExpeditionsSanger, TX
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Y'all ate a lot of corny dogs: All the very Texas numbers produced by the State Fair
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas does nothing small. Big Tex, big crowds, big football. That's why the numbers released by the fair after Sunday's final day weren't shocking, even if they are a little staggering. Here's a look at the State Fair, by the numbers, after it...
WFAA
The Fort Worth bordello-turned-hotel where some guests 'didn't leave'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fair warning: Anyone who checks out the Fort Worth Stockyards may want to think twice before checking in at Miss Molly’s Hotel. Located on the second floor above the Star Café, Miss Molly’s is reportedly haunted. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,”...
New Fort Worth ISD superintendent is on a serious mission to improve learning
FORT WORTH, Texas — The new superintendent for the Fort Worth Independent School District is quickly earning the respect and support of educators, parents and students throughout the district. Dr. Angelica Ramsey is not the type of leader to sit behind a desk to run the district. Ramsey has...
Suicide awareness | Heartbreaking conversation with one very brave 11-year-old Texas girl
HASLET, Texas — The conversation is difficult. The conversation is painful. The conversation is sometimes considered taboo. But an 11-year-old girl in Tarrant County is brave enough to step forward and speak up about suicide awareness and treatment, in memory of the dad she wishes was still here. Breckenridge,...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD names current district leader as interim superintendent
GRAPEVINE, Texas — The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD school board has named a current district leader as the new interim superintendent. Current deputy superintendent Dr. Brad Schnautz was picked to lead GCISD in the interim role of superintendent following the announcement of Dr. Robin Ryan's retirement last month. Schnautz was unanimously...
'Boneyard' skate park opens this weekend in Garland
GARLAND, Texas — North Texas skaters have a new playground to ride on as the city of Garland has opened a massive new skate park this weekend. "The Boneyard in Garland" had its grand opening Saturday at Rick Oden Park. This park is the first opened in the city and is the second largest in the state at 46,000 square feet.
WFAA
DFW weather: Rain welcomed in North Texas, along with cooler temps
The heavy rain was welcomed in North Texas on Monday. Cooler temperatures also arrived. Here's the latest.
Dallas Methodist Hospital to add more security after deadly shooting
DALLAS — Officials with Dallas Methodist Hospital said they will be adding more security at the hospital after the tragedy on Saturday morning. Two hospital employees were killed near the labor and delivery area on the fourth floor. While the hospital is adding more security, the mood at the...
Suspect in Methodist Hospital shooting was arrested by Dallas Police in March and Carrollton Police in June
CARROLLTON, Texas — Nestor Hernandez was arrested twice this year while out on parole, law enforcement sources confirm to WFAA. Dallas Police arrested Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in Saturday's Methodist Hospital shooting, on March 9 for a parole violation during a minor accident investigation. He was released to his parole officer in April, Dallas Police said.
Fire destroys church, neighboring home and fast food restaurant in McKinney, officials say
MCKINNEY, Texas — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that damaged a church, a neighboring home and a restaurant in the City of McKinney on Monday. “I went out and the south corner of the church was on fire,” said Rodney McDaniel. Neighbors described the...
Both victims who were shot, killed at Dallas Methodist Hospital identified
DALLAS — The two victims who were fatally shot at Dallas Methodist Hospital on Saturday have been identified. Both victims were identified as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, and Annette Flowers, 63, who were the two Methodist employees who died in the shooting that happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Dallas Police...
'Failure of our justice system': Reactions to Dallas hospital shooting include mourning, anger
DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia called Saturday's shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital "an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system." His reaction was just one of many emotional responses to the shooting, in which two people were killed. The two victims were publicly identified on Monday as...
'They got two girls' | 6-year-old Eleanor and Hayden are breaking stereotypes on this Dallas flag football team
DALLAS — This fall, there are 350 kids playing flag football in the White Rock YMCA league in Dallas -- and 348 of them are boys. But when Coach Gus Cruz brings his Chiefs team of first-graders into the huddle, he has two options that no other team in the league can claim.
WFAA
DFW Weather: What to expect as storms roll across North Texas
We are getting some much-needed rain in North Texas. Here's what you need to know for the rest of your day.
Who is Nestor Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in the fatal shootings of two Methodist Hospital employees?
DALLAS — Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dallas Police offers responded to reports of a shooting at Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff. Upon arrival, police said they found two hospital employees shot and killed near the labor and delivery area on the fourth floor of the hospital. They also said they detained a suspect in the shooting -- a man who had been shot and injured by the Methodist Health System police officer that first responded to the scene.
WFAA
DFW weather: Chance of severe storms to start off the week
There's a chance of rain and severe weather in North Texas on Monday. Here's the latest on the timing and what to expect.
Arlington high school student arrested after handgun, marijuana found in backpack, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington high school student was arrested on Friday after a handgun and marijuana were found inside his backpack, police said. Police said that on Friday morning, staff at Sam Houston High School notified school resource officers about the items found in an 18-year-old's backpack "during an administrative search."
Two hospital employees dead after shooting at Dallas hospital, suspect in custody
DALLAS — A suspect was shot and arrested by Methodist Hospital police after he fatally shot two hospital employees Saturday morning, hospital officials have confirmed. "The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," Methodist Health System Executive leadership said in a statement. "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time."
Body found inside burning vehicle in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — A body was found inside a burning vehicle in the southern area of Dallas on Saturday night, police said. Police said they were called by Dallas Fire-Rescue just after 8 p.m. to the 4600 block of Burma Road, about a mile from the intersection of South Central Expressway and Great Trinity Forest Way.
Retired Haltom City police officer dies in house fire
HALTOM CITY, Texas — A retired North Texas police officer died in a house fire Sunday morning, according to officials. In a news release, Haltom City police said Cpl. Tony Miller, who retired after 25 years with the department, died in a fire at his home in Azle. He was 62.
