talentrecap.com
Team Gwen Artists Slay Billie Eilish Song in Leaked ‘The Voice’ Battle
The Voice returns on Monday night with another round of Battles, and the show has shared a preview of a powerhouse matchup on Team Gwen. Alyssa Witrado and Ian Harrison delivered an incredible duet of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.”. Team Gwen Artists Battle on The Voice. Alyssa...
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Complex
Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”
Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message
Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
HipHopDX.com
Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige & Chris Brown Among Soul Train Awards 2022 Nominees
Las Vegas, NV – Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige and Chris Brown are among the artists to earn the most nominations at next month’s 2022 Soul Train Awards. Queen Bey and Mary J are leading the charge with seven nominations each as the Soul Train Awards prepare to take over Las Vegas for a November 13 taping.
hypebeast.com
NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
He Gave Hip-Hop a Voice at the Grammys Before Being Fired. Ten Years Later, He’s Ready to Talk
It’s been nearly 20 years, but Alan Foster can still remember the first time he was passed over for a promotion at the Recording Academy. Foster had been working in the organization’s ticketing department for more than four years when, in 2003, his boss told him to interview for a new role. But as soon as Foster sat down for the 20-minute interview, something felt off: The decision, he sensed, had already been made by the time he walked into the room. “I felt like it was a sham interview,” he says. A few days later, Foster was told the...
Essence
Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Ari Lennox Lead 2022 Soul Train Awards Nominations
'Black-ish' star Deon Cole will host this year’s ceremony held in Las Vegas. Today, BET announces the host, nominees and premiere date of the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET. Comedian and writer Deon Cole will host this year’s ceremony taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, November 13.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Prove R&B Will 'Never Be Dead,' Compose Songs for Talk Show Audience
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface gave her audience a once-in-a-lifetime concert on Friday! The legendary R&B crooner joined the American Idol alum on her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they sat down at the piano to compose some original music aided by the audience. If you've never heard...
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Look: Meghan Trainor releases new album, 'Made You Look' music video
Meghan Trainor released the album "Takin' It Back" and a music video for the song "Made You Look."
Jack Antonoff Production! Easter Eggs! Everything to Know About Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album So Far
Magic at Midnight. Taylor Swift surprised fans during the 2022 Video Music Awards when she announced her tenth studio album while accepting the award for video of the year. “I’m just so proud of what we made,” the 32-year-old singer said on August 28 while accepting a Moonperson for the “All Too Well” short film. “We wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans. Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”
Latin Grammys name Quetzal Fuerte as this year’s official artist
The Latin Grammys announced that Quetzal Fuerte, a Mexican muralist, would be this year’s official artist. Fuertes is tasked with making the artwork for the awards show, including a mural in Mexico and another one in the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. RELATED: Romeo Santos gets...
Shakira & Ozuna release ‘Monotonía’ single and music video
Shakira’s awaited new single, “Monotonía” dropped late Wednesday. The song is accompanied by a music video, which features Ozuna and her bleeding heart. Shakira teased the release of her new song and clip over the past couple of weeks, including videos of herself singing the opening lyrics and a trailer for it, featuring the opening minutes, where she’s seen buying snacks at the grocery store, as her hit song “Te Felicito” plays in the background. The rest of the video continues to show her in the supermarket, only to have run into Ozuna, embodying an ex, and have him blast off her heart with a bazooka. The allusions to her split from Gerard Piqué are not subtle.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Times The 70s Called And Silk Sonic Answered
In honor of this year’s celebration, let’s look at the biggest female winners!. Take a look back as these artists reminisce on when they were first introduced to Hip Hop!. The budding emcee hails from France and is inspired by the classic boom-bap sound in hip hop. Hip...
AMAs 2022: Bad Bunny Could Tie a Record Shared by Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is nominated for eight American Music Awards in 2022. He could possibly tie a record shared by Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.
talentrecap.com
Katy Perry Welcomes ‘Orphans’ to Vegas Show After When We Were Young Cancellation
Over the weekend, American Idol judge Katy Perry performed the final show of her Las Vegas residency. She also welcomed some unexpected audience members after the first day of the When We Were Young music festival was canceled due to high winds. Katy Perry Welcomes When We Were Young Attendees.
NME
Sampa The Great shares ethereal video for ‘Let Me Be Great’ featuring Angélique Kidjo
Sampa The Great has shared a music video for the Angélique Kidjo-featuring ‘Let Me Be Great’, which appeared on her recent album ‘As Above, So Below’. Directed by Pussy Krew, the clip first situates Sampa in an otherworldly desert setting, as trippy animations of golden snakes and her own pixelated flesh flash into view. The Zambian singer later opts for a costume change after linking hands with Kidjo in front of an oscillating snake visual.
