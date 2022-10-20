Read full article on original website
MIAMI (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Christian Koloko made history for their native Cameroon. Siakam and Koloko were both in the starting lineup for the Toronto Raptors against the Miami Heat. It marked the first time in NBA history that two players from Cameroon started a game together. Koloko, a 7-foot-1 rookie, got his first start in his fourth career game. Siakam is in his seventh season with the Raptors and his fifth as a full-time starter. Both players hail from Douala, a city of nearly 6 million on the Atlantic Ocean coast.
The Houston Astros are off to the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons. It’s a remarkable show of staying power for the franchise, particularly in a baseball era that includes a 12-team playoff gauntlet. Yet the dichotomy of this generation of Astros will probably never go away. The stench of the franchise’s 2017 cheating scandal still lingers. Only five players are left on the roster that were a part of that 2017 team. It’s a team many fans love to hate, but the days of the Astros being a postseason fixture don’t look like they’re ending any time soon.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Felipe Scolari likely faces the last final of his 40-year coaching career on Saturday when he leads Athletico against Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores decider. It’s the third straight all-Brazilian final in South America soccer’s most prestigious club competition. The game at Guayaquil, Ecuador, looks like being a landmark for the Athletico coach. The 73-year-old Scolari told The Associated Press that his career “is coming to an end.” He led Brazil to its last World Cup title in 2002 and was also in charge of its national humiliation against Germany in the 2014 semifinals.
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of U.S. women both in the top four spots of the WTA rankings since sisters Serena and Venus Williams were up there a dozen years ago.Pegula rose two places to a career-best No. 3 after winning the biggest title of her career at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico. Gauff, who lost in the quarterfinals at that tournament, moved up from No. 7 to No. 4.The last time two Americans were that high in the women’s tennis rankings was the week of Oct. 18, 2010, when Serena Williams was No. 2 and Venus Williams was No. 4.
