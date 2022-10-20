Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of U.S. women both in the top four spots of the WTA rankings since sisters Serena and Venus Williams were up there a dozen years ago.Pegula rose two places to a career-best No. 3 after winning the biggest title of her career at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico. Gauff, who lost in the quarterfinals at that tournament, moved up from No. 7 to No. 4.The last time two Americans were that high in the women’s tennis rankings was the week of Oct. 18, 2010, when Serena Williams was No. 2 and Venus Williams was No. 4.

19 HOURS AGO