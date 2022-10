Five months later than many expected, the last two Western Conference champions will duel in the desert when the Golden State Warriors visit the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. The Warriors, who made five straight trips to the NBA Finals from 2015-19, and Suns, the 2021 Western champs, appeared to be on a collision course to determine the West's 2022 Finals representative when each was one win from Western semifinals advancement last May.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO