The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Big Decision News

Gisele reportedly made a big decision this week. Amid reports of an impending divorce with Tom Brady, the supermodel reportedly hired the lawyer who represented Tiger Woods' ex-wife. Tom and Gisele have been married since 2009. They have two children together, while Tom has a son from his relationship with...
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson's strong day vs. Cowboys continues with 2nd sack

Aidan Hutchinson has been in Dak Prescott’s face all afternoon. The No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has made it to Prescott twice already, most recently on 3rd and 2 within Lions territory. The Heisman runner-up has 2 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 quarterback hits...
DETROIT, MI
Popculture

Tom Brady's Alleged 'Insecure' Feelings May Be Playing a Part in Giselle Marriage Drama

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen could be getting a divorce, and there could be another reason for the issues other than Brady's return to the NFL. A relationship expert recently spoke to The Sun and said Brady made Bündchen "neglected and uninvolved." The two have not been wearing their wedding rings and are living separately.
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz addresses questions about a potential midseason change at OC

Kirk Ferentz recently addressed questions about a potential change at offensive coordinator. Brian Ferentz, son of Kirk, has been the OC in Iowa City since 2017. During that time, the Hawkeyes have not finished higher than 88th in the nation in yards per game. In 2022, the Hawkeyes slot in at 127th.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn make case for Ohio State as best team in the country on Big Noon Kickoff

Urban Meyer and Brady Quinn are in agreement that Ohio State is the best team in the country right now. The Big Noon Kickoff Show is in Columbus for the B1G clash between the Buckeyes and Iowa on Saturday. The Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 2 behind defending national champions Georgia. But, according to Meyer and Quinn, there’s plenty of evidence that the Buckeyes should be at the top.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'

Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts as Brian Kelly trolls Lane Kiffin

Earlier this season, new LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly went viral for all the wrong reasons when an absolutely cringeworthy video surfaced showing him hilariously dancing with a potential recruit during the high school player’s recruiting visit to LSU. Upon seeing the video, Ole Miss head coach Lane...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Leinart names top performers from Week 8, includes 1 B1G standout

Matt Leinart recently named his top performers from Week 8, and he included 1 B1G standout in his list. The top spot went to LSU QB Jayden Daniels, who had a nearly flawless performance in the upset win over Ole Miss. Oregon QB Bo Nix was 2nd after leading the Ducks to a win over previously-undefeated UCLA. The 3rd spot was given to Clemson RB Will Shipley, who gained almost 200 yards on the ground in a big win over Syracuse.
OREGON STATE
saturdaytradition.com

B1G reportedly makes call on divisions for 2023, 24

The B1G has reportedly decided on what the plan is for divisions during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman reported on the news. The East and West Divisions are going to stick around until at least the end of the 2023 season before USC and UCLA get to the conference. After that, the B1G is planning on reconfiguring the conference in 2024.
saturdaytradition.com

Marshawn Lynch drops multiple expletives during wild ESPN interview

Marshawn Lynch has a reputation for not being afraid to speak what is on his mind. Well, after a wild Week 8 ESPN interview, that reputation will continue to follow him. Lynch was on hand for the Washington-California game, as he and fellow Golden Bear Justin Forsett were being inducted into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame.
WASHINGTON STATE

