Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Big Decision News
Gisele reportedly made a big decision this week. Amid reports of an impending divorce with Tom Brady, the supermodel reportedly hired the lawyer who represented Tiger Woods' ex-wife. Tom and Gisele have been married since 2009. They have two children together, while Tom has a son from his relationship with...
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson's strong day vs. Cowboys continues with 2nd sack
Aidan Hutchinson has been in Dak Prescott’s face all afternoon. The No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has made it to Prescott twice already, most recently on 3rd and 2 within Lions territory. The Heisman runner-up has 2 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 quarterback hits...
Mac Jones Opens Up About the New England Patriots So-Called QB Dilemma
Could Mac Jones see action for the New England Patriots on Monday night? The post Mac Jones Opens Up About the New England Patriots So-Called QB Dilemma appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Popculture
Tom Brady's Alleged 'Insecure' Feelings May Be Playing a Part in Giselle Marriage Drama
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen could be getting a divorce, and there could be another reason for the issues other than Brady's return to the NFL. A relationship expert recently spoke to The Sun and said Brady made Bündchen "neglected and uninvolved." The two have not been wearing their wedding rings and are living separately.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz addresses questions about a potential midseason change at OC
Kirk Ferentz recently addressed questions about a potential change at offensive coordinator. Brian Ferentz, son of Kirk, has been the OC in Iowa City since 2017. During that time, the Hawkeyes have not finished higher than 88th in the nation in yards per game. In 2022, the Hawkeyes slot in at 127th.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn make case for Ohio State as best team in the country on Big Noon Kickoff
Urban Meyer and Brady Quinn are in agreement that Ohio State is the best team in the country right now. The Big Noon Kickoff Show is in Columbus for the B1G clash between the Buckeyes and Iowa on Saturday. The Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 2 behind defending national champions Georgia. But, according to Meyer and Quinn, there’s plenty of evidence that the Buckeyes should be at the top.
Cancer Cost Him a Foot. It Hasn’t Stopped His Football Dream.
When osteosarcoma attacked Brandon Thomas, cutting off a part of his body represented his best chance to keep playing the sport he loves.
saturdaytradition.com
Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'
Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts as Brian Kelly trolls Lane Kiffin
Earlier this season, new LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly went viral for all the wrong reasons when an absolutely cringeworthy video surfaced showing him hilariously dancing with a potential recruit during the high school player’s recruiting visit to LSU. Upon seeing the video, Ole Miss head coach Lane...
saturdaytradition.com
Tommy Eichenberg capitalizes with pick-6 off head-scratching interception from Spencer Petras
Tommy Eichenberg and the Buckeye defense provided Ohio State with a spark near the end of the first half. With the offense of the Buckeyes stalling out multiple times in the first 30 minutes, Ohio State’s defense provided a game-changing play against Iowa. Backed up against their own end...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Leinart names top performers from Week 8, includes 1 B1G standout
Matt Leinart recently named his top performers from Week 8, and he included 1 B1G standout in his list. The top spot went to LSU QB Jayden Daniels, who had a nearly flawless performance in the upset win over Ole Miss. Oregon QB Bo Nix was 2nd after leading the Ducks to a win over previously-undefeated UCLA. The 3rd spot was given to Clemson RB Will Shipley, who gained almost 200 yards on the ground in a big win over Syracuse.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G reportedly makes call on divisions for 2023, 24
The B1G has reportedly decided on what the plan is for divisions during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman reported on the news. The East and West Divisions are going to stick around until at least the end of the 2023 season before USC and UCLA get to the conference. After that, the B1G is planning on reconfiguring the conference in 2024.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaquan Brisker, former Penn State DB, pulls off incredible INT vs. Patriots
Jaquan Brisker has been all over the field already for the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football versus the Patriots. He took an unfortunate kick to the midsection, missed a few plays and recorded one of the wildest interceptions of the Bears’ season against Mac Jones. See the crazy...
saturdaytradition.com
Marshawn Lynch drops multiple expletives during wild ESPN interview
Marshawn Lynch has a reputation for not being afraid to speak what is on his mind. Well, after a wild Week 8 ESPN interview, that reputation will continue to follow him. Lynch was on hand for the Washington-California game, as he and fellow Golden Bear Justin Forsett were being inducted into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame.
saturdaytradition.com
Taylor Lewan calls out Michigan State fans on Twitter ahead of rivalry battle
Taylor Lewan does not like Michigan State University. The fellow Wolverines and current Tennessee Titan called out Michigan State fans on Twitter Monday ahead of the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Gotta love rivalries. Lewan was a 2-time All American at Michigan before being drafted to the Tennessee Titans...
saturdaytradition.com
Photographer steps in, tackles fan on field during Penn State's Week 8 White Out
A photographer stepped in to stop a streaker during Penn State’s White Out game in Week 8. The incident occurred during the 4th quarter, with Penn State comfortably ahead of Minnesota at that point. The fan ran onto the field, and the photographer saw his opportunity. The photographer went...
