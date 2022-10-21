ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of slain pregnant woman says she died 'because of someone's selfishness' amid suspect arrest

By Daniela Hurtado via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

An arrest has been made in the case of a pregnant woman who was found shot to death in her car in southwest Houston more than six months ago, police confirm.

On Thursday, HPD said Devin Marsalis Allen was arrested Wednesday night and has been charged with capital murder in the death of 27-year-old Amber Butler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GPKXc_0igrbEfZ00

Butler was just days away from giving birth to her second son when she was found unresponsive on April 8.

Houston police said the car was parked in a moving lane of traffic with the engine still running in the 3600 block of Willowbend near Highway 90.

"A 5-year-old is left behind grieving. A mother is left behind grieving. An entire family is left behind to grieve, and we'll get through it with the grace of God. But we're going to continue to watch justice prevail," Butler's relative, Phyllis Brown, said.

As details in the case continue to unfold, Butler's family confirmed to ABC13 that she was in a relationship with Allen, who is also the father of the unborn child.

"My daughter lost her life because of someone's selfishness," Butler's mother, Anika Benjamin, said. "My family and I may have a little peace from it all, but it won't bring her back."

A motive was not immediately disclosed.

Comments / 19

Clarendon Feast
4d ago

Am sorry, but play with puppies you'll be bitten by fleas, women AND men gotta be careful in whom they allow in their lives, may God give her loved ones courage to cope, as for that criminal, death penalty ASAP

Reply
20
Barry Jones
4d ago

I'm sure that the victim's family warned her in dealing with this killer. Women in dangerous relationships have to listen to sound advice than going with their heart. Sad situation and my condolences to the victim's family.

Reply(1)
10
big Hot dog ?
4d ago

HPD need to push there officers out of beauty salons while working southwest see them all the time lazy gamerooms open America starting to look like Mexico yoy just bribe them they wont do. nothing sad they wait until a deadly crime instead patrolling around the city lazy gessner area bellaire Asian always sitting inside restaurants 2hrs doing nothing

Reply(1)
7
 

