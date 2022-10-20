Read full article on original website
Scary spending as Halloween approaches; Las Vegas drops to No. 8 best city
With Halloween just a week away, Nevada is in the midst of a spending spree on candy, costumes and scary decorations -- an anticipated $171.2 million, experts say.
cstoredecisions.com
Becoming Terrible’s
2022 has been a big year for Terrible’s. The Las Vegas-based chain began the year with a major rebranding initiative, changing its chain name from Terrible Herbst to Terrible’s, complete with a new logo and fresh signage for the convenience stores. Now, Terrible’s is taking on technology, rolling...
Man who entered into Post-It note contract with Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh sues for ownership in Nacho Daddy
A man who claims he is owed more than $12 million of former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s estate, as part of a deal made on a sticky note, is suing for part ownership of the restaurant chain Nacho Daddy.
Eater
A Combined Restaurant and Indoor Pickleball Court Is Opening in Henderson
A new three-acre, multi-level property will soon open in Henderson as Chicken N Pickle. The entertainment complex will offer a restaurant, a dog park, and pickleball courts. Lately, it seems the Las Vegas Valley loves pairing food with recreation. The Valley is already home to a couple of arcade bars. There’s also a handful of axe-throwing bars. And a new bar and restaurant, Flights opens this fall, as a place where groups can throw darts while they dine. Chicken N Pickle at the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, will have several air-conditioned pickleball courts when it opens in late 2023.
What’s next for shuttered resort near Las Vegas Strip?
During the pandemic, hotels and casinos shut down and while the majority of resorts opened back up, some resorts including the Royal Resort did not.
All you need to know about Nevada Day
Nevada Day is approaching fast, are you ready to celebrate? Or is the better question, what are we celebrating, and why, and do my kids or I get the day off?
nevadabusiness.com
Las Vegas Realtor Nathan Strager Lists 9.8 Acres of Prime Housing Property for $7,000,000
Realtor Nate Strager of Luxury Estates International has just listed an exceptional property for building new housing located just off of Jones and Racel. Eight parcels are being combined to be sold as 9.8 continuous acres for $7,000,000. These parcels include 125-11-703-005/006/007/008/009/010/011/012. The property is surrounded by residential homes. The...
Las Vegas local wins $40k jackpot with max bet at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
Officials confirmed that a Las Vegas local won $40,000 with four aces Friday night.The local scored big at Rampart Casino in Summerlin. The player was putting max bets on the machine.
nevadabusiness.com
Emerald Island Casino Throws Player Appreciation ‘Pig Out’ Party
HENDERSON, NEV – A Water Street District staple, Emerald Island Casino, showed its players how much it appreciates them by throwing them a ‘pig out’ party on October 22. Players enjoyed complimentary slow smoked suckling pig, Irish and Keoke coffee, hors d’oeuvres, cake and more. Some...
Black Rodeo USA saddles up in Las Vegas showcasing African American cowboys
African American cowboys and cowgirls are reintroducing the legacy of their ancestors of the Wild West in Black Rodeo USA.
Meteor lights up northwest Arizona on Monday night, followed by loud boom
Several people are reporting seeing and hearing a meteor over NW Arizona Monday night.
8newsnow.com
New group aims to help Asian American Pacific Islander population in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– When thinking about diversity in Las Vegas, one of many spots that come to mind is Spring Mountain, filled with Asian culture and cuisine. However, during the pandemic, many businesses suffered and were forced to close. Now, a newly formed group called the Asian American Pacific...
theeastcountygazette.com
Las Vegas City Launches Its Annual ‘Toys for Tickets’ Initiative
As the Christmas season approaches, the city of Las Vegas is once again allowing those with parking citations to settle their penalties in the form of toys. As part of the city’s Flexible Housing Program, which helps house homeless families, the gifts will be given to kids during the holidays.
Viewers share digital images as Las Vegas valley finds itself twisting in the wind
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dust storms so strong that vehicles struggled to maintain their lanes. Downed trees. Debris swirling on streets and sidewalks. Viewers shared their video and photographs Saturday as the Las Vegas valley was hit by high winds. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning from 11 a.m. Saturday to 5 […]
2news.com
Las Vegas billboard put up to find ‘genuine psychic’ in bizarre experiment
A billboard has been erected in Las Vegas looking for a ‘genuine psychic’. The sign which is located on East Tropicana Ave reads ‘Psychic wanted, you know where to apply, but doesn’t provide any additional information as to who should be contacted or where to ‘apply’.
Controlled flash flooding scheduled in Las Vegas Wash
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is warning the public about controlled flash floods that will be happening in the Las Vegas Wash over the next two days.
vegas24seven.com
WhiskyFest comes to Las Vegas (Dec. 2)
—Whisky Lovers to Sample the World’s Best Whiskies On December 2nd— What: For the first time ever, Whisky Advocate magazine presents WhiskyFest, the leading whisky festival in North America, in Las Vegas! The festival, which also takes place in New York and San Francisco this year, as well as Chicago earlier this year, offers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. Distillery representatives will be on hand at their pouring booths, while educational seminars, featuring their own tastings, will be running throughout the evening as well.
news3lv.com
UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
I grew up just outside of Las Vegas. Here are 8 of my favorite things to do and see around town that don't involve the Strip.
There's more to Las Vegas, Nevada, than casinos and nightclubs — read a local's list of places to visit, including a water park and nature preserve.
Man wanted for Las Vegas, Arizona murders found dead in remote desert
A man wanted by Arizona and Las Vegas authorities in connection to four murders was found dead on Friday with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
