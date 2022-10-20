ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cstoredecisions.com

Becoming Terrible’s

2022 has been a big year for Terrible’s. The Las Vegas-based chain began the year with a major rebranding initiative, changing its chain name from Terrible Herbst to Terrible’s, complete with a new logo and fresh signage for the convenience stores. Now, Terrible’s is taking on technology, rolling...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

A Combined Restaurant and Indoor Pickleball Court Is Opening in Henderson

A new three-acre, multi-level property will soon open in Henderson as Chicken N Pickle. The entertainment complex will offer a restaurant, a dog park, and pickleball courts. Lately, it seems the Las Vegas Valley loves pairing food with recreation. The Valley is already home to a couple of arcade bars. There’s also a handful of axe-throwing bars. And a new bar and restaurant, Flights opens this fall, as a place where groups can throw darts while they dine. Chicken N Pickle at the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, will have several air-conditioned pickleball courts when it opens in late 2023.
HENDERSON, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Las Vegas Realtor Nathan Strager Lists 9.8 Acres of Prime Housing Property for $7,000,000

Realtor Nate Strager of Luxury Estates International has just listed an exceptional property for building new housing located just off of Jones and Racel. Eight parcels are being combined to be sold as 9.8 continuous acres for $7,000,000. These parcels include 125-11-703-005/006/007/008/009/010/011/012. The property is surrounded by residential homes. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Emerald Island Casino Throws Player Appreciation ‘Pig Out’ Party

HENDERSON, NEV – A Water Street District staple, Emerald Island Casino, showed its players how much it appreciates them by throwing them a ‘pig out’ party on October 22. Players enjoyed complimentary slow smoked suckling pig, Irish and Keoke coffee, hors d’oeuvres, cake and more. Some...
HENDERSON, NV
theeastcountygazette.com

Las Vegas City Launches Its Annual ‘Toys for Tickets’ Initiative

As the Christmas season approaches, the city of Las Vegas is once again allowing those with parking citations to settle their penalties in the form of toys. As part of the city’s Flexible Housing Program, which helps house homeless families, the gifts will be given to kids during the holidays.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

WhiskyFest comes to Las Vegas (Dec. 2)

—Whisky Lovers to Sample the World’s Best Whiskies On December 2nd— What: For the first time ever, Whisky Advocate magazine presents WhiskyFest, the leading whisky festival in North America, in Las Vegas! The festival, which also takes place in New York and San Francisco this year, as well as Chicago earlier this year, offers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. Distillery representatives will be on hand at their pouring booths, while educational seminars, featuring their own tastings, will be running throughout the evening as well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
