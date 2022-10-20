Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This ‘Stranger Things’ house in Utah is going viral
gastronomicslc.com
First glimpse of the all new Mar | Muntanya – Spanish flair for Utah
It’s rare I’ll move this quickly on reporting on a restaurant, but frankly there’s a volcanic level of pent up interest for info on this one. I’ve fielded a whole host of queries from eager beavers, so here’s a few shots I took last night. You’ll want to wrap your peepers around them aprisa.
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
KSLTV
First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
Utah producer debuts horror movie filmed in American Fork
Filmed in his very own home base of American Fork, “Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween” is Utahn Rob York’s most recent creation.
Industrial employee dies after ‘large piece of granite’ falls on him
A Utah man, 54, was killed after a large piece of granite fell on him in an industrial accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
kjzz.com
Missing Canadian man last seen leaving restaurant in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man from Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, has been reported missing in Salt Lake City. David Thomas Ritchie, 57, was last seen on Oct. 17. His family said David left the Denny's restaurant at 250 West and 500 South in Salt Lake City just after 6:05 a.m.
kuer.org
Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water
Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
Here are some kid-friendly Halloween events happening in Utah this weekend
Boo! Halloween is creeping closer, and it is time for everyone to lean into the spooky vibes. Here are a few kid-friendly Halloween events happening in Utah in the next few weeks that children can safely enjoy with their parents without having to worry about recurring nightmares for days to come.
South Jordan family dressing up home as the ‘Encanto’ house for Halloween
A home in South Jordan is dressing up as the house from Disney's "Encanto" for Halloween and they want Utahns to come visit
The Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert is back — with a Disney princess and live audiences
utahstories.com
Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn
Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
Atlas Obscura
The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross
For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
First winter storm of the 22/23 season hits Park City Mountains with up to 10″ of snow
PARK CITY, Utah — After a full week of hype the first winter storm of the 22/23 season is here. A few inches can be seen at both Deer Valley […]
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
kslnewsradio.com
Full five-lane closure coming to I-15 Oct 23 and 25
SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 will see a full five-lane closure on Oct. 23 and 25 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The closure will take place at 3900 S for VMS repairs, UDOT Region Two reports on its Twitter. Along with this, it says HOV lane restrictions...
Dog attack: Utah boy recovering after mauled by husky
SANDY, Utah — A 5-year-old is recovering with 2,000 to 3,000 stitches after being attacked by a dog on Wednesday. Mason Mihlberger was riding his bike in Sandy, located just outside Salt Lake City, when a Siberian husky grabbed the boy and dragged him across the road, according to KSL-TV.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, Utah
Vivint Arena(Image is author's) A very popular family show featuring outstanding ice skaters will be returning to the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City in November 2022. Disney on Ice is a touring company of ice shows which are produced by Feld Entertainment's Ice Follies and Holiday on Ice, Inc. under an agreement with The Walt Disney Company. The shows are geared toward children and families. They feature figure skaters portraying the roles of Disney characters in performances from various Disney movies.
