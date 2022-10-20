ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

KSLTV

First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
kuer.org

Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water

Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn

Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Atlas Obscura

The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross

For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
KAYSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Full five-lane closure coming to I-15 Oct 23 and 25

SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 will see a full five-lane closure on Oct. 23 and 25 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The closure will take place at 3900 S for VMS repairs, UDOT Region Two reports on its Twitter. Along with this, it says HOV lane restrictions...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WSB Radio

Dog attack: Utah boy recovering after mauled by husky

SANDY, Utah — A 5-year-old is recovering with 2,000 to 3,000 stitches after being attacked by a dog on Wednesday. Mason Mihlberger was riding his bike in Sandy, located just outside Salt Lake City, when a Siberian husky grabbed the boy and dragged him across the road, according to KSL-TV.
SANDY, UT
S. F. Mori

Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena(Image is author's) A very popular family show featuring outstanding ice skaters will be returning to the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City in November 2022. Disney on Ice is a touring company of ice shows which are produced by Feld Entertainment's Ice Follies and Holiday on Ice, Inc. under an agreement with The Walt Disney Company. The shows are geared toward children and families. They feature figure skaters portraying the roles of Disney characters in performances from various Disney movies.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

