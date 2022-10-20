ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

'E.T.' celebrates its 40th anniversary with all new 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital release

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtTPM_0igrWSbC00

Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning classic E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial had its 40th birthday in June, and in celebration, Universal has just released an all-new 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital version of the film.

E.T. The 40th Anniversary Edition includes 45 minutes of all-new bonus features, including a retrospective of the film and its legacy, as well as a featurette with Spielberg reflecting on his career and the making of the film.

The new version also includes deleted scenes, a cast and filmmaker reunion, and a discussion with John Williams about the iconic, Academy Award-winning score from the film.

"I think it's great because, you know ... it has a special place in a lot of people's hearts," Henry Thomas, who played Elliot in the film, tells ABC Audio.

He continues, "[E.T. was] a lot of people's first experience of seeing a film in the theater. And so it's special and they're showing it to their kids. And, you know, it's kind of become our generation's Wizard of Oz."

The movie is so beloved that Thomas' audition tape recently resurfaced and went viral online. The improvised scene saw the child actor conjuring real tears and famously ends with Spielberg, off camera, saying, "OK, kid: You got the job."

About that, Thomas laughs, "I think it's kind of funny, actually, because, you know, when I see the audition tape, I just see, like, myself being really scared and desperate to get a job. You know ... I don't see any acting genius there."

Equally unimpressed were Thomas' three kids. "I expected them to be amazed that I was in this movie. But they immediately ... said, 'Oh, that's when you were a kid. This was the famous movie you did when you were a kid, Dad.'"

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

These Limited Edition Bowmore Single Malts Feature Illustrations by a Prominent Comic Book Artist

Bowmore is no stranger to high-end single malt scotch whisky collaborations, as evidenced by the Islay distillery’s ongoing partnership with luxury partner Aston Martin. But for this new pair of decades-old, travel retail-exclusive whiskies, Bowmore partnered up with Scottish graphic and comic book artist Frank Quitely. Quitely, whose real name is Vincent Patrick Deighan, is known for working on Marvel and DC titles like New X-Men and Batman and Robin, and others including Jupiter’s Legacy. This is the second time he’s worked with Bowmore, the first being last year’s No Corners to Hide which was a duo of 23 and 32-year-old...
102.5 The Bone

Warner Bros. Discovery taps James Gunn and Peter Safran to head DC superhero unit

Nick Fury had his Avengers, Amanda Waller had her Suicide Squad and now Warner Bros. Discovery has two new leaders for its superhero team: James Gunn and Peter Safran. As previously reported, Warner Bros. Discovery had been searching for someone to take the reins of its DC Studios in an effort to best capitalize on its deep bench of superhero properties, as Kevin Feige has for Marvel Studios.
102.5 The Bone

"Audience first": Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson touts 'Black Adam''s 90% fan score

The initial critics reviews for Black Adam might have had Warner Bros. Discovery execs biting their nails, but as a new ad touts, "the fans have spoken." The superhero movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gained just a 39% critics score on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes but opened to more than $67 million over the weekend, taking the top slot at the U.S. box office and proving the movie, and its star, to be critic-proof.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy