thunderboltradio.com
Ellie Puentes finds new college home at UT Martin
More than 100 students have attended college because of Bill and Carol Latimer’s financial support. When the Union City couple saw a news story earlier this year that Ellie Puentes had to leave her New York college in April because of health issues linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, they wanted to change another life.
radionwtn.com
UT Martin To Host ‘Country On Campus’ Tour
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin will host the ‘Country on Campus’ concert tour Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. in the Boling University Center Watkins Auditorium. The free show is open to the public. The ‘Country on Campus’ concert is touring North America with...
KFVS12
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
wpsdlocal6.com
Field fire reported on KY 564 in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies are responding to a large field fire on KY 564 in Graves County, Kentucky. The fire is near Bob Road and KY 564, the Graves County sheriff's office says. No homes were in close proximity of the fire at this time.
radionwtn.com
Over 100 Acres Consumed By Carroll County Wild Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A large wind-driven fire consumed over 100 acres of fields and woods Sunday in Carroll County. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at 1720 Macedonia Rd. to find the fields on fire and several structures threatened. Providing mutual aid was the Tennessee Department of Forestry, Macedonia Fire Department, Hico Fire Department and Huntingdon Fire Departments. (McKenzie Fire & Rescue photo).
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
WBIR
No. 3 Tennessee wins with ease against UT Martin, 65-24
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football stays undefeated after a dominant 65-24 win over UT Martin on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium. The third-ranked Vols took a break from SEC play for a matchup against this FCS opponent and jumped out to a 7-0 lead after running back Jabari Small punched in a short rushing touchdown.
WBBJ
THP: Sunday morning crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been confirmed that one person was killed during a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a crash report stating that a Ford Freestar and a Hyundai Sonata collided while traveling on State Highway 18 in Madison County around 5 a.m. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hendon Hooker breaks Tennessee record in game vs. UT Martin
Hendon Hooker just keeps getting better. The quarterback added to his list of accolades on Saturday, breaking a program record as he has now thrown a touchdown pass in 19 consecutive games. That’s been one of the biggest storylines to follow along with Hooker as he’s shown tremendous improvement as...
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
radionwtn.com
Henry Home Heavily Damaged By Fire
Henry, Tenn.–A home in Henry was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon at the same time the field fire that destroyed 100 acres was ongoing in Carroll County. The Henry Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 190 Melton Rd. at 12:53 p.m. on a report of a house fire.
thunderboltradio.com
Power Outage Reported in Union City
The Union City Energy Authority says a squirrel caused a power outage on Sunday morning. Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said the outage effected approximately 1,900 homes and businesses at around 10:30. Ross said the squirrel climbed into the substation bus work on Reelfoot Avenue. After a check for damage,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police find woman reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman reported missing in Paducah. The Police Department says 26-year-old Savannah Grundy was reported missing after she didn't show up at her workplace Friday. She was last seen leaving her home on North 8th Street. Grundy is described as a White...
philstockworld.com
“It’s Disastrous”: Mississippi Barge Captain Warns About Supply Chain Crisis As Water Levels Drop
A stretch of the Mississippi River just northeast of Memphis, near Hickman, Kentucky, was closed on Monday because water levels reached record low levels. This caused a logjam of vessels and barges. And it’s the third time a portion of the river has been shuttered in weeks. We’ve reported...
WBBJ
Two-vehicle wreck slows traffic in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a multi-car crash that happened in north Jackson Sunday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about the crash just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, they...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/21/22 – 10/24/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/24/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wpsdlocal6.com
'That's just catastrophic,' low Mississippi River levels spell problems for local farmers
LAKE COUNTY, TN — Water levels on the Mississippi River remain at record lows, and until rain moves in, they'll stay that way. "Sort of looks like the Sahara desert across the way over there," said Lake County Mayor Danny Cook. He said this is the first time he's ever seen the river look this dry.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY I25 open to traffic after crashed semi cleared from road in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semitrailer crash is blocking Kentucky 125 near the Middle Road intersection in Fulton County. KYTC says the semitrailer was hauling meat. The cabinet first sent an alert about the commercial vehicle crash around 9:10 a.m. At that time, the crashed semi was expected to take about three hours to clear from the roadway.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Walmart
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing more than $6,600 in merchandise from the Walmart locations on Irvin Cobb Drive and Hinkleville Road in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says Precious Burnside is accused of using the self-checkout lane to mislead store employees into thinking...
radionwtn.com
Counterfeit Oxycodone Containing Fentanyl Leads To Arrests
Murray, Ky.–Calloway County Sheriffs Office conducted an investigation into potential Fentanyl trafficking which has resulted in arrests at a Murray home. The investigation ultimately led detectives and deputies to 157 Welch Dr. in Murray, KY. Controlled drug purchases were made which resulted in the acquisition of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone M30 pills containing the deadly drug Fentanyl.
