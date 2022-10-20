Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation DestinationsZoran BogdanovicLos Angeles, CA
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
Related
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
The Best Sales to Shop This Week, Including Proenza Schouler, Tom Dixon, A.P.C., and More
We love supporting local businesses — and sharing what to buy from them. All products or services are selected independently by our L.A.-obsessed editorial team, and we may earn a commission when you purchase through our links. The weather sorta says summer but our closets are calling for fall....
Dark Star Pictures Buys Patricia Mazuy‘s ‘Saturn Bowling’ for North America, Director’s Next Film Lands at Arte With Isabelle Huppert (EXCLUSIVE)
Dark Star Pictures has come on board to release Patricia Mazuy’s “Saturn Bowling” (“Bowling Saturne”) in the U.S. The deal, brokered by Paris-based sales agent Totem Films, marks the first U.S. deal for a film by Mazuy, despite the filmmaker having received a retrospective at the Lincoln Center in 2019. The pic is written by Yves Thomas and Mazuy. It is produced by Patrick Sobelman (Agat Films & Cie, Ex Nihilo). The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Achille Reggiani, Y Lan Lucas and Leila Muse. “Bowling Saturne” follows police officer Guillaume, who inherits his family’s bowling business following his father’s death. He decides to...
Minions, Jurassic Park, and More Iconic Films Get a Streetwear Spin at New Universal CityWalk Store, Univrs
Some of the most iconic on-screen moments are springing to life through streetwear at Univrs, a new store at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. Each season, the shop will debut limited edition drops of apparel and collectibles ranging from $30-$100 inspired by beloved NBCUniversal brands and characters including Minions, Jurassic Park, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Felix the Cat, Jaws, and more.
Too Good To Go App Connects Angelenos With Surplus Food From Local Restaurants at One-Third of the Original Price
Every day, delicious, perfectly edible food from your favorite Los Angeles restaurants, bakeries, cafes, markets, and more gets tossed — an average of 4,000 tons daily. Food waste is a rapidly growing problem here (and globally) and yet so many still suffer from food insecurity. Now you can claim...
UncoverLA
333
Followers
670
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT
Uncover LA is a stylish resource for Los Angeles' coolest people, places, and things.https://www.uncoverla.com
Comments / 0