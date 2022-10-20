Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
New Crypto Project Dash 2 Trade Stage 1 of Presale is Sold Out in 3 days
Dash 2 Trade is a new crypto project creating a platform packed with tools for traders and investors across the globe. The first stage of the Dash 2 Presale sold out raising over $1.6 million within just 3 days, signaling that the ERC-based D2T token could explode upon its full release.
bitcoinist.com
BitKeep partners with top security teams SlowMist and Cobo to launch a Security Upgrade Initiative
BitKeep is building a security barrier in the dark jungle of crypto world. The top Web3 multi-chain wallet BitKeep announced on October 20 that BitKeep is now carrying out a security upgrade jointly implemented by BitKeep and leading blockchain security institutions SlowMist and CoboSlowMist, with the ambition to provide better services and build a security barrier in the dark jungle of crypto world.
bitcoinist.com
BIB Token Team Announces the Launch Date to the Public of Its IEO
Revolutionary web3-based NFT trading platform BIB Meta, which recently made headlines following the incredible success of its native token IDO presale phase, has officially announced the BIB token IEO on leading crypto trading platform BIB exchange. As all the BIB token investors have been anticipating getting the news on when...
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List Pocket ProjecT (PPT) on October 20, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Pocket ProjecT (PPT) on October 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PPT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 20, 2022. Utilizing the...
bitcoinist.com
Nested made DeFi accessible to all!
The wilderness of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its consequent lack of accessibility has warded-off too many potential users from centralized finance (CeFi). The latter makes the possibility of mass adoption all but a sweet dream. A hard-to-digest user experience that narrows users to diehard crypto fans, steep fees that exclude...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
bitcoinist.com
10 Best Crypto to Buy Now With 10x Potential
IMPT – Carbon Credit and Offset Trading Ecosystem for a Greener Future. Calvaria – P2E Battle Card Game Engaged in its Presale Launch. Tamadoge – Earn Crypto Tokens by Battling Virtual Pet NFTs. Lucky Block – Win Real-World Prizes Worth 6-7 Figures via NFT Competitions. Decentraland...
bitcoinist.com
Over A Quarter Of The World’s Bitcoin Nodes Are Controlled By These 5 Countries
Bitcoin, still the cryptocurrency to beat in terms of market cap, has made a lot of progress towards its quest for mass adoption. Earning the status as a legal tender in El Salvador is the biggest one yet for the asset that is dubbed as “digital gold” and the “future of money.”
bitcoinist.com
Expect Huge Returns From These Cryptocurrencies— Shiba Inu, Dogelon Mars, and Big Eyes
The cryptocurrency industry has seen a spike in the popularity of several meme tokens. Those who were able to get on board early have received huge returns from some of them, who have attained amazing heights. Some even incorporate other utilities to offer investors even better value. Dogelon Mars (ELON)...
bitcoinist.com
What Are The Top DeFi Projects On The Coin Market – Avalanche, Aave, and Rocketize?
When cryptocurrencies were initially discovered, many people were thrilled about what this innovative technology offered. Finally, anyone could perform transactions with someone at the other end of the world in a few seconds. It was a technological revelation. However, cryptocurrencies didn’t stop there. They further showed their capacity to perform bank-related features using the blockchain. These features were referred to as Decentralized Finance.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchange FTX To Provide $6 Million After Users Lose Millions To Phishing Attack
FTX traders lost millions worth of cryptocurrencies in an API exploit that allegedly involved crypto trading platform 3Commas. According to information shared on Twitter by crypto journalist Colin Wu, on October 19, a user of the Bahamian exchange noticed that his account was behaving suspiciously, trading DMG tokens over 5,000 times.
bitcoinist.com
TDeFi Continues to Back Innovation in Crypto, Joins FrequenC to Enhance Real-life Experiences
The cryptocurrency market has been growing at a rapid pace in the last few years. Statistically speaking, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies increased from $450 billion to $3 trillion in the span of just one year. This growth results from leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as alternatives...
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 23, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MBASE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 24, 2022. Innovating the...
bitcoinist.com
VeChain (VET), Tron (TRX), and The Hideaways (HDWY): Which is the Best 2023 Crypto Investment?
It is hard to decide between penny tokens, especially when they offer almost the same value for your money. But a winning token offering the best roadmap, community, and business landscape always stands out. Let’s find out which among VeChain (VET), Tron (TRX), and The Hideaways (HDWY) is the best to buy right now.
bitcoinist.com
Brand New ‘Emergent Entertainment PLC’ Forms to Offer Next Generation of Digital and Immersive Entertainment
Simon Rutter, former EVP Sony PlayStation, joins new company as Chairman alongside CEO Ian Hambleton. Today, the formation of a new entertainment PLC EMERGENT ENTERTAINMENT is announced. Emergent Entertainment officially merges London-based video game studio Maze Theory with blockchain veterans and developers Pluto Digital PLC, following a successful joint venture...
bitcoinist.com
Dogeliens Continues Pre-Sale Dominance As Stellar And BNB Battle To Become The Best Blockchain
The new cryptocurrency, Dogeliens (DOGET), is on course to enter a cryptocurrency market dominated by top guns like BNB (BNB) and Stellar (XLM). Dogeliens (DOGET), now in the pre-sale stages, is a dominant force among new cryptos in terms of initial coin offerings (ICOs). Meanwhile, BNB (BNB) and Stellar (XLM)...
bitcoinist.com
Can Big Eyes Coin Replicate Solana’s Achievements?
Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies are gaining popularity as smart investment options. When first entering the cryptocurrency market, it might be difficult to find your footing. The established Solana (SOL) project and the up-and-coming Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have tremendous potential in the cryptocurrency industry, which will be discussed in...
bitcoinist.com
Positive Price Movement On Uniglo.io Is Bullish For Launch On Uniswap Using Ethereum Network
The interconnectedness of DeFi outmatches that of TradFi. Something positive for a token within an ecosystem benefits the entire ecosystem and vice versa. Cryptocurrencies represent the future of finance and, as such, represent far better investment opportunities than traditional stocks. But digital assets are only suitable for investors who want to be a part of the future.
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List ASSA GLOBAL COIN (ASGC) on October 24, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 23, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ASSA GLOBAL COIN (ASGC) on October 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ASGC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on October 24, 2022. As...
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK) Wins Investors Over With Presales Price Pump; WhiteBit Token (WBT) and Binance Coin (BNB) Show Promise
Every investor aims to look for the next crypto that would double their portfolio. But this can be quite challenging since there are several projects to choose from. However, finding promising cryptocurrencies that can still win investors over and provide substantial returns is still possible. Among these cryptocurrencies with potential...
Comments / 0