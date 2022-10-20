ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

EXCLUSIVE: Dutchess County mom breaks silence after daughter’s domestic violence murder

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQWCn_0igrM5hW00

A Dutchess County mother whose ex-boyfriend allegedly murdered her daughter is breaking her silence for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the first interview since the horrific tragedy.

“She was just a beautiful human being who just wanted nothing more in life than to help people and raise her son and watch him grow,” said Cheryl Chianese. “Unfortunately, that was taken from her.”

Chianese's daughter, 29-year-old Melanie Chianese, was killed at their Wappingers Falls home in May.

“You’re never prepared for that phone call,” said Chianese. “You’re never prepared for a doctor to tell you that, ‘I’m sorry, we’ve done all we can do.’”

Chianese's own ex-boyfriend, Paul Senecal, is charged with murder and is accused of fatally stabbing her 29-year-old daughter at the family’s home in Wappingers Falls.

Authorities say Senecal was previously arrested three times for domestic violence-related crimes against Chianese and had a restraining order prohibiting him from going to her house.

Chianese says Senecal would frequently drive by her house and would follow her on errands.

“He just wouldn’t leave me alone. Stalking. Breaking into my accounts. Calling me, texting me," Chianese says.

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office says Senecal will have a competency hearing next week to determine if he’s fit to stand trial.

Chianese says what she’s going through is nothing short of “torture” and wants to raise awareness to the dangers domestic violence.

“Unfortunately, I can’t tell my whole story yet but what I can tell you is domestic violence is real. It happens. It’s not always hitting and getting beat. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else ever again," she says.

Cheryl Chianese is now raising her daughter’s 3-year-old son, Myles.

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help at 800-799-SAFE.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Yonkers announces citywide curfew for minors on Halloween

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced today the Yonkers Police Department is issuing a citywide Halloween curfew for children 16 years old or younger. As part of the curfew, the Yonkers Police Department says that children 11 years old and younger must be home by 10 p.m. Twelve and 13-year-olds must be home by 10:30 p.m. Those who are 14, 15 or 16 years old must be home by 11 p.m.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Bloomfield man faces DWI charge for multicar crash

A man from Bloomfield faces a DWI charge following a crash involving four vehicles. Police say it happened on Mount Prospect Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say the driver fled the scene on foot. After a brief chase and struggle, the 36-year-old was caught and taken into custody. He...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
News 12

News 12

115K+
Followers
38K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy