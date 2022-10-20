Read full article on original website
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the...
Biden's student debt relief plan is temporarily blocked. Here's what you need to know.
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan — halting any debt from being erased. But the administration is encouraging people to continue submitting their applications. The Friday evening ruling comes less than a week since the application portal went live. Already, nearly 22...
The Supreme Court won't block the student loan debt relief program, at least for now
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to block the rollout of the Biden administration's student debt relief plan, allowing the program to move forward – at least for now. Loan forgiveness is scheduled to begin as early as Sunday. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is assigned to the Seventh...
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis wrote that because the six states — Nebraska,...
Incarcerated people pay about 5 dollars for a 30-minute phone call. A new bill wants to change that
Nation’s Report Card charts NC and SC setbacks in reading and math
National test scores released Monday confirm the grim news that’s been coming from state exams: Students across the country saw significant academic setbacks during the pandemic, especially in math. Math scores across the country showed their biggest decline since National Assessment of Educational Progress testing began in 1990, wiping...
