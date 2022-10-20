Labor’s first health budget in almost a decade has few surprises – and that is a good thing. The budget foreshadows additional annual health and aged care spending of more than A$2.3 billion when initiatives are fully implemented in 2025–26, the end of the four-year forward estimates. The bulk of this is for policy initiatives foreshadowed in the election campaign. It should not be a surprise that governments promise one thing before an election and stick to it after, but unfortunately that has not been the case over the past decade. There are four big spending commitments in this budget: aged...

22 MINUTES AGO