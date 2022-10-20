ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

CBS Boston

18-year-old arrested after man walking in Medford was hit, killed by car

MEDFORD -- An 18-year-old driver was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a man who was walking in Medford Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Middlesex Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Walter Wishoski, 77, of Malden, was crossing the street and in the right travel lane when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta, State Police said. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 18-year-old Everton Candido, of Somerville, stayed on the scene. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a car. 
MEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead

A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
HOLLISTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

22 and 23-year-old Massachusetts men arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers

Two Massachusetts men are under arrest and charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On September 9, 2021, just after 4:15 p.m., Brockton Police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, police and emergency medical personnel located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before he was transferred to Boston Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased the following day, and was identified as Ambers.
BROCKTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Robbery Incident

Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a robbery incident that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at around 9:00 PM at 818 Huntington Ave. (Huntington Market Store). The first individual was a black male wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants with a Nike logo on left leg, and black shoes. The second individual was a light-skinned male wearing a face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. The third individual was was a medium complexion brown skinned male with an afro hairstyle wearing a red Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black Nike slides.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Woman, 33, Dead After Shooting in Mattapan, Boston Police Say

A woman was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, police said. Boston police responded to a report of a shooting just after 4:45 a.m. at an apartment building on Fairlawn Avenue and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Boston EMS, police said.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police release identity of victim in Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday. Boston Police announced the victim was Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester. Police said they found Sanders around 1 a.m. Oct. 22, while responding to a report of a shooting near Baird...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne

BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
BOURNE, MA
NECN

Dorchester Shooting Leaves Man Dead, a Week After Triple Shooting on Same Street

A man has died after being shot Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to the city's police force. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for a person shot around 482 Geneva Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, who was taken to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services, police said.
BOSTON, MA
californiaexaminer.net

Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting

On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting

BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that the victim was a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting. "The loss of a life to this type of violence and tragedy is heartwrenching. It's painful so we're saddened that we're experiencing just another instance of community trauma where a young life has been lost," said Peterson. A...
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

42-Year-old Man Dies in Route 146 on Friday

UXBRIDGE - A two-vehicle crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge on Friday led to the death of a driver. Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane of Route 146 on Friday , shortly before 10:30 PM. Before Troopers arrived at the scene, reports indicated a crash occurred around a half-mile prior to the Rhode Island state border .
UXBRIDGE, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Ammunition During Investigation in Dorchester

At about 11:15 AM on Friday October 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jordan Abellard, 27, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Taft Street in Dorchester. The warrant was applied for and granted out of Dorchester District Court. During the course of their investigation, officers were able to safely recover a loaded .40 caliber handgun (unknown make or model), one additional magazine along with a total of 69 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit On-Sites Fatal Shooting in Dorchester Leading to SWAT Team Response [Exclusive Police Audio]

At about 01:00 hours on Saturday, October 22, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 were dispatched to the area of 39 Baird Street in Dorchester for a 911 call reporting that a fight was occurring at that address. Officers from the Gang Unit who were in the area also began responding to the scene, just as they arrived on scene they began to scream over the radio that someone had a firearm and that a person was shot. That radio recording can be found at the end of our article.
BOSTON, MA

