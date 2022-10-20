Read full article on original website
18-year-old arrested after man walking in Medford was hit, killed by car
MEDFORD -- An 18-year-old driver was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a man who was walking in Medford Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Middlesex Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Walter Wishoski, 77, of Malden, was crossing the street and in the right travel lane when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta, State Police said. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 18-year-old Everton Candido, of Somerville, stayed on the scene. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a car.
newbedfordguide.com
Family and friends seek public’s help locating missing woman last seen in New Bedford
26-year old Alexander Lomabardi has blonde hair, greenish eyes, and tattoos on her arms and chest. She is wearing scrubs and flip flops. No phone…no money…nothing but herself. She has been missing since Monday night on Oct 17th at 7:00pm. Last seen in New Bedford at the Women’s...
fallriverreporter.com
72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead
A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
fallriverreporter.com
22 and 23-year-old Massachusetts men arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers
Two Massachusetts men are under arrest and charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On September 9, 2021, just after 4:15 p.m., Brockton Police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, police and emergency medical personnel located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before he was transferred to Boston Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased the following day, and was identified as Ambers.
GoLocalProv
8 Suspects Attempted to Rob 2 People Near Brown University, and One Person Shot by BB Gun
Two members of the Brown University community were reportedly victims of an attempted robbery early Sunday morning -- by eight individuals "all wearing hooded apparel." Earlier in the evening, a female member of the Brown community reported being shot at by individuals who drove by and fired a BB gun.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Robbery Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a robbery incident that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at around 9:00 PM at 818 Huntington Ave. (Huntington Market Store). The first individual was a black male wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants with a Nike logo on left leg, and black shoes. The second individual was a light-skinned male wearing a face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. The third individual was was a medium complexion brown skinned male with an afro hairstyle wearing a red Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black Nike slides.
Boston Police searching for missing teen last seen near Charlestown High School
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl out of Charlestown. Keyana Jackson was last seen on Friday, October 14 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 240 Medford Street in Charlestown right near the high school. Jackson is described...
NECN
Woman, 33, Dead After Shooting in Mattapan, Boston Police Say
A woman was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, police said. Boston police responded to a report of a shooting just after 4:45 a.m. at an apartment building on Fairlawn Avenue and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Boston EMS, police said.
whdh.com
Boston Police release identity of victim in Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday. Boston Police announced the victim was Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester. Police said they found Sanders around 1 a.m. Oct. 22, while responding to a report of a shooting near Baird...
School staff threatened after 2nd grader injured with rope around neck, police say
Multiple Taunton Public Schools staff members received threatening and harassing phone calls and social media post in relation to how an elementary school handled an incident where a second-grade student suffered neck burns after a group of students wrapped a rope around her neck in what the school reported to be an accident during a playground game.
capecod.com
Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne
BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
NECN
Dorchester Shooting Leaves Man Dead, a Week After Triple Shooting on Same Street
A man has died after being shot Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to the city's police force. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for a person shot around 482 Geneva Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, who was taken to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services, police said.
Have you seen me? Police searching for missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who has been missing since Tuesday. Raynham Police say 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen leaving her home on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. She lives in the area of Orchard and King Street, according to officials.
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting
On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting
BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that the victim was a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting. "The loss of a life to this type of violence and tragedy is heartwrenching. It's painful so we're saddened that we're experiencing just another instance of community trauma where a young life has been lost," said Peterson. A...
42-Year-old Man Dies in Route 146 on Friday
UXBRIDGE - A two-vehicle crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge on Friday led to the death of a driver. Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane of Route 146 on Friday , shortly before 10:30 PM. Before Troopers arrived at the scene, reports indicated a crash occurred around a half-mile prior to the Rhode Island state border .
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Ammunition During Investigation in Dorchester
At about 11:15 AM on Friday October 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jordan Abellard, 27, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Taft Street in Dorchester. The warrant was applied for and granted out of Dorchester District Court. During the course of their investigation, officers were able to safely recover a loaded .40 caliber handgun (unknown make or model), one additional magazine along with a total of 69 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit On-Sites Fatal Shooting in Dorchester Leading to SWAT Team Response [Exclusive Police Audio]
At about 01:00 hours on Saturday, October 22, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 were dispatched to the area of 39 Baird Street in Dorchester for a 911 call reporting that a fight was occurring at that address. Officers from the Gang Unit who were in the area also began responding to the scene, just as they arrived on scene they began to scream over the radio that someone had a firearm and that a person was shot. That radio recording can be found at the end of our article.
newbedfordguide.com
“New Bedford dogs owners: Don’t get mad when I pepper spray your dog! Put them on a leash!!!”
“Just a quick PSA for the people of the south end. These 2 dogs right here are my everything! Whenever I leave the house they are always on a leash! I have never “lost” them or had them run off. In the past 6 months they have gone...
Update: Police identify person of interest in case of stabbed 91-year-old activist
Update from 10/20/22: Authorities say they have identified the person of interest from the October 19th stabbing of activist Jean McGuire in Franklin Park. The person’s name has not been released at this time. Post from 10/19/22: Boston police are asking for public assistance locating a person of interest...
