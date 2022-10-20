ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wantagh, NY

rcbizjournal.com

New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million; Novartis Site Sells For $138 Million; Piermont Mixed Use Goes For $1.76 Million

Grocery-Anchored New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million. Four properties commonly known as the New City Shopping Center have sold to a joint venture between KABR Group and KBTF New City LLC of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey for $30 million. The parcels, located at 40 and 44 North Main Street and 13 and 17 East Evergreen Road in New City, include the entire shopping plaza along North Main Street.
NEW CITY, NY
danspapers.com

Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Fall Fair fun at the park in Franklin Square

Franklin Square celebrated the autumn season with food and fun at the second annual Fall Fair. The Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event on Oct. 15, at Rath Park as kids and adults enjoyed the day’s entertainment and local business owners introduced themselves to the community. HELP...
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open

Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Thrillist

Long Island's First Sweetgreen Just Opened & More Locations Are on the Way

Sweetgreen is an NYC lunchtime staple, and now it's finally making its way to Long Island. The chain's first Long Island store officially opened in Garden City, New York this week. The new location is at 191 Seventh Street in the New York City suburb, where it boasts 2,600 square feet and room for 26 indoor and 18 outdoor diners.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Long Beach writing Cinderella story

Long Beach and North Shore produced a pair of early Cinderella stories in the Nassau Class A girls’ soccer playoff bracket, working overtime and beyond to eliminate third-seeded South Side and No. 6 Mepham, respectively, to set up a rare quarterfinal meeting between seeds 11 and 14. On Saturday...
LONG BEACH, NY
CBS New York

Storefronts empty on Upper East Side as major retailers move elsewhere

NEW YORK -- You may have noticed many empty storefronts on Manhattan's Upper East Side. A number of big box stores closed their doors for good following the pandemic, and the once bustling shopping area is no longer. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with a business expert about what this means for the future.Video shows what 59th Street and Lexington Avenue look like these days -- retail space after retail space now on the market after places like H&M, Gap and Zara, to name a few, closed their doors in the neighborhood. For months now, some say it has been a retail wasteland. "What...
MANHATTAN, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022

Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Homecoming pre-party cheer in Port Jefferson

In preparation for Port Jefferson’s Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22, the varsity cheerleaders, along with coach Sharon Gatz, hosted a cheerleading clinic for students in grades 1-6. More than 30 students attended the clinic on Thursday, Oct. 20, where they learned an exciting cheerleading routine. The cheer clinic...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Hiring in Huntington: Nursing, Physical Therapy

Huntington Hospital has scheduled an open house for nursing and nursing support jobs for Thursday. The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hospital. Positions at the hospital  include registered nurses in emergency, critical care, operating room, labor and delivery, Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

All Aboard The Polar Express Trolley Ride

North Fork Trolley is getting ready for the holiday season and preparing to transform to The Polar Express. Starting November 25, families can relive the magic of the classic story The Polar Express and board a one-hour trolley ride from The All Star in Riverhead to meet Santa. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, the adventure will feature a conductor punching golden tickets on an entertaiment-filled voyage which will end at the “North Pole” where kids can meet Santa and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and a reading of the book The Polar Express written by Chris Van Allsburg. Passengers are encouraged to dress in pajamas to recreate an authentic experience.
RIVERHEAD, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October

People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

