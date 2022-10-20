Read full article on original website
Related
rcbizjournal.com
New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million; Novartis Site Sells For $138 Million; Piermont Mixed Use Goes For $1.76 Million
Grocery-Anchored New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million. Four properties commonly known as the New City Shopping Center have sold to a joint venture between KABR Group and KBTF New City LLC of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey for $30 million. The parcels, located at 40 and 44 North Main Street and 13 and 17 East Evergreen Road in New City, include the entire shopping plaza along North Main Street.
Students create Nightmare on Main Street exhibit in Huntington
The spookiest month of the year signals the return of the Huntington Arts Council’s annual student exhibit, Nightmare on Main Street, a Halloween-inspired juried art exhibit for Nassau and Suffolk County students in grades 6 to 12. This year’s show runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15. “Our...
danspapers.com
Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
Herald Community Newspapers
Fall Fair fun at the park in Franklin Square
Franklin Square celebrated the autumn season with food and fun at the second annual Fall Fair. The Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event on Oct. 15, at Rath Park as kids and adults enjoyed the day’s entertainment and local business owners introduced themselves to the community. HELP...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open
Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
Thrillist
Long Island's First Sweetgreen Just Opened & More Locations Are on the Way
Sweetgreen is an NYC lunchtime staple, and now it's finally making its way to Long Island. The chain's first Long Island store officially opened in Garden City, New York this week. The new location is at 191 Seventh Street in the New York City suburb, where it boasts 2,600 square feet and room for 26 indoor and 18 outdoor diners.
Herald Community Newspapers
Long Beach writing Cinderella story
Long Beach and North Shore produced a pair of early Cinderella stories in the Nassau Class A girls’ soccer playoff bracket, working overtime and beyond to eliminate third-seeded South Side and No. 6 Mepham, respectively, to set up a rare quarterfinal meeting between seeds 11 and 14. On Saturday...
2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
Storefronts empty on Upper East Side as major retailers move elsewhere
NEW YORK -- You may have noticed many empty storefronts on Manhattan's Upper East Side. A number of big box stores closed their doors for good following the pandemic, and the once bustling shopping area is no longer. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with a business expert about what this means for the future.Video shows what 59th Street and Lexington Avenue look like these days -- retail space after retail space now on the market after places like H&M, Gap and Zara, to name a few, closed their doors in the neighborhood. For months now, some say it has been a retail wasteland. "What...
This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again
Take a trip to Edison, New Jersey in the corner of a parking lot next to a hotel and you’ll see Harold’s world-famous New York deli. Once again Harold’s New York Deli has been named one of the top 15 delis in the U.S. this time by Mashed.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
gcaptain.com
DOT and New York State Announce Concurrent Jurisdiction for Merchant Marine Academy Campus
The U.S. Department of Transportation and the State of New York today announced the expansion of local law enforcements’ jurisdiction to the campus of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) in Kings Point, New York, in an effort to improve safety at the federal service academy. The concurrent jurisdiction...
Homecoming pre-party cheer in Port Jefferson
In preparation for Port Jefferson’s Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22, the varsity cheerleaders, along with coach Sharon Gatz, hosted a cheerleading clinic for students in grades 1-6. More than 30 students attended the clinic on Thursday, Oct. 20, where they learned an exciting cheerleading routine. The cheer clinic...
Two villages in Upstate NY named on list of most beautiful small towns in America
Big cities are often touted as the ultimate centers of life and culture, but small town charm can be irresistible as you walk down a historic main street, taking in the scenery and local flavors. Architectural Digest (AD) has put together a list of picturesque places with petite populations and two Upstate New York towns made the list.
longisland.com
Jennifer Lawrence “Dramedy” Shooting at Lookout Beach in Nassau, Other Locations
A movie is being filmed at various locations on Long Island, including Town Park Point Lookout Beach in Nassau according to Town of Hempstead records. Some sources say the film is supposed to be set in Montauk, but that is not confirmed. The movie, “No Hard Feelings,” is set to...
Hiring in Huntington: Nursing, Physical Therapy
Huntington Hospital has scheduled an open house for nursing and nursing support jobs for Thursday. The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hospital. Positions at the hospital include registered nurses in emergency, critical care, operating room, labor and delivery, Read More ...
longisland.com
All Aboard The Polar Express Trolley Ride
North Fork Trolley is getting ready for the holiday season and preparing to transform to The Polar Express. Starting November 25, families can relive the magic of the classic story The Polar Express and board a one-hour trolley ride from The All Star in Riverhead to meet Santa. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, the adventure will feature a conductor punching golden tickets on an entertaiment-filled voyage which will end at the “North Pole” where kids can meet Santa and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and a reading of the book The Polar Express written by Chris Van Allsburg. Passengers are encouraged to dress in pajamas to recreate an authentic experience.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October
People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
Comments / 0