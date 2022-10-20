Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Now 200MP cameras are coming to budget phones
The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will have a 200MP camera when it's unveiled later this week. The upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will offer a 200MP main camera. This camera is inferior on paper to 200MP sensors seen on previous phones. Motorola was first to bring a 200MP...
Android Authority
New Wear OS teardown teases watch face backups and more Google Wallet features
A new teardown of Wear OS suggests we could get watch face backups and more. A teardown has revealed new details about what could be coming to Wear OS. The teardown suggests Wear OS backups could include watch faces and tiles. The teardown also suggests Google Wallet will get some...
Android Authority
Funtouch OS 13 is here: What to know about Vivo's new Android 13 skin
Vivo's stable Android 13-based update is out now. From features to supported devices, here's what you should know. Funtouch OS has traditionally been the weakest link in Vivo’s chain, but the company has been improving its Android skin over the last couple of years with a more stock-like look and feel.
Android Authority
The Pixel 7’s colors make me wish Google brought back Moto Maker
Smartphone colors have become a bit too dull for my taste. You’ve probably heard it a million times already but I’ll complain about it again — smartphone design has become a bit boring. That’s especially true in the flagship space, where manufacturers seem to think that higher prices merit subdued colors — devoid of any fun or playful charm. Google has historically been one of the few remaining holdouts in this regard. However, the color options for this year’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have left me wanting. More than that, they have me wishing Google would just bring back the Moto Maker design studio and let me customize my own smartphone.
Android Authority
OnePlus Nord N300 launched: A cheap phone with 3.5mm port, microSD support
The latest OnePlus device seems like another rebranding, but you're still seemingly getting decent bang for buck. OnePlus has announced the Nord N300 for the US. The phone has a Dimensity 810 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging. Expect to pay $228 when the phone goes on sale...
Looks Like the New 2023 Honda Accord Is Borrowing the CR-V’s Style, Adding Google Maps
Here's your first look at the 11th-gen Honda Accord. The car will come with hybrid power, the company's biggest touchscreen, and phone-free Google Maps.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You definitely haven't switched to eSIMs yet
It turns out that most of you still prefer a physical SIM card to eSIM tech. One technology that’s gained more attention in the last few weeks is eSIM connectivity. This comes after Apple announced that its US iPhone 14 models would ditch the physical SIM slot completely in favor of eSIM support only.
Android Authority
Poll: Is your Android smartphone rooted?
There are plenty of reasons to root your phone, and a few downsides too. One of the best things about Android phones is that you can customize them to a far greater extent than Apple’s iPhones. But you can also root your phone if you want even greater scope for customization, granting you lower level access to the phone’s system.
Android Authority
Soon Chrome will force you to upgrade from Windows 7
Chrome will require Windows 10 or 11 starting in 2023. Google’s Chrome browser is leaving Windows 7 and 8.1 behind. To access new versions of Google’s Chrome browser, users will have to upgrade to Windows 10 or 11. The next upgrade for the Chrome browser is expected to...
Android Authority
Microsoft creates Windows 11-flavored Android 12L update
Microsoft is putting out a new update for the Duo to improve visuals and UX. Microsoft has announced its Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 have received an Android 12L update. The update brings unified iconography, colors, and UI controls. It also introduces new features like a pen shortcut menu,...
Android Authority
How to set up heart notifications on Apple Watch
Look upon your watch as your 24/7 cardiologist. As well as looking trendy on your wrist and telling you the time, an Apple Watch also serves another important function. It acts as your on-call doctor and can alert you to anything suspicious when it comes to your health. It can also nag you to get out of your chair and start exercising, and if you have a car crash, it will even alert the emergency services for you. This article will show you how to set up heart notifications on the Apple Watch and what you should do if you get such a notification.
Android Authority
One year later, have developers warmed to Google's Material You overhaul?
There are some early successes, but Google has a long way still to go. Android updates aren’t as exciting as they once were, but there’s still some fun to be had if you’re patient. Google began the process of overhauling the Android UI with Material You in Android 12, and the process continued in Android 13. As with so many changes over the years, Material You will only reach its full potential with buy-in from developers — this has long been Google’s Achilles’ heel. There’s reason to be optimistic about Material You, but it’s too soon to call it a success. Some pieces of the puzzle are still missing, and they may never slot into place the way Google envisions.
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Android Authority
How to find out what song is playing near you on the Google Pixel
Your Pixel is smart enough to identify songs around you. We’re sure you’ve been in a situation where you’ve come across a track at a pub, a restaurant, or even a friend’s place and wondered to yourself, “What’s this song?” While Shazam is a popular music recognition app, it works best on iPhones since Apple owns it. However, if you have a recent Google Pixel phone, like the Pixel 7, you don’t need a separate app to recognize music playing in your environment. Pixel phones are equipped with many AI smarts, and one of those features allows them to identify songs you hear around you.
Android Authority
Switching over to an IP camera was the best home security decision I made
IP-based security cameras offer several benefits over internet-connected options. Here's why I switched and you should too. Connected security systems have long been considered one of the key pillars of a modern smart home. Smart wireless security cameras generally offer a fuss-free approach to setup and everyday use. Plug in a power cable, select the camera in an app, or scan a QR code, and you’re ready to go.
Android Authority
How to sign out of Netflix on any device
All the ways to log out of Netflix on the devices you don't use. Are too many people trying to watch Netflix on your plan at once? Or perhaps you recently transferred your profile to a new account. In either case, you’ll need to sign out of Netflix to ensure you can watch your favorite flicks wherever you want. Here’s how to sign out of Netflix on any device.
