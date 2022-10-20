ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsom vows to finish four-year term if reelected governor

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday vowed he would serve a full four-year term if reelected in November, trying again to knock down speculation that he wants to replace Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot should he not seek a second term. Newsom made the...
Fall undergraduate enrollment declines have slowed, but still ‘troubling’

Colleges nationwide and in California continue to lose undergraduate students, but the declines have slowed compared to the past two years when the pandemic upended education, a national report shows. California saw a 1.1 percent drop in undergraduates since last year, a slower decline than last fall when enrollment dipped...
