Vols' percentage chances in final six games, SEC title, CFP appearance, national championship

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
No. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will host UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 OVC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the in-state homecoming matchup.

Tennessee enters its Week 8 homecoming contest following a 52-49 win against Alabama.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Below are win percentage chances for Tennessee in its final six regular-season games, chances to win the SEC East, SEC championship, an appearance in the College Football Playoff and to win a national championship. Percentage chances are from ESPN.

Tennessee's chances to make College Football Playoff national championship game: 18.4 percent

