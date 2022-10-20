Read full article on original website
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Angelo, TX
Call it the Concho City, the Pearl of the Concho, or the Oasis of West Texas—San Angelo is all this and more. This city, overlooking the Concho River, has a culture that proudly reflects its West Texas ranching heritage. Alongside the spectacular culinary scene in San Angelo are live...
Rip Wheeler of 'Yellowstone' Buys a San Angelo Company
SAN ANGELO, TX — The man who plays the character “Rip” Wheeler from Yellowstone is part of a group of investors who purchased a San Angelo coffee company. Cole Hauser plays the head man of the bunk house named Rip who is also Beth Dutton’s beau in the hit streaming series Yellowstone. The investment group purchased San Angelo’s Longhorn Coffee Co. Longhorn Coffee Co. is a small batch coffee roasting company founded in the early 2010s by Scott and Laurie Decker. The couple was roasting small batches of coffee and eventually introduced their coffee blends at grocery stores such as Market…
Need a thrill? Here’s 7 haunted places in Texas you can visit
The thought of visiting a haunted location, with its deathly air and eerie dark vibe, can be enticing to someone and completely bone-chilling to another.
Texas Film Round-Up comes to San Angelo Saturday
Turn your Texas-related film and videotapes into digital copies this weekend at the Texas Film Round-Up.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas
Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
Memorial for Uvalde student unveiled near Concho River
Uziyah Sergio Garcia's family lost him during the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on March 24th of this year. On the morning of October 22, 2022, family and community members gathered to unveil a plaque and bench dedicated in his honor.
San Angelo’s “Lady In Blue” Is A “Holy” Ghost Story
Normally, ghost stories are scary. People legitimately fear them. Ghost stories make for great Halloween lore. The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before white settlers...
Are ghosts walking the streets of San Angelo?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident who thinks her security camera footage might depict paranormal activity shared the video with Concho Valley Homepage. Our staff took it to an expert to investigate whether ghosts are indeed walking the streets of San Angelo. The footage in question, pulled from a security camera in the […]
MySanAntonio
Record fish caught in Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Texas from Land Big Fish.
What Tom Green County voters need to know about early voting
Early voting starts at 8 a.m. on Monday. Here is what you need to know if you are voting in Tom Green County:
Black bear sighting in Sterling City
STERLING CITY, Texas — Most people know that you can find bears in the Guadalupe Mountains and Big Bend National Park. But what you may not know is that black bears are native to all of Texas and once roamed through the entire state. The game cam footage seen...
Billy Clemons becomes the new Fire Marshall
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s new Fire Marshal Billy Clemons started his new position this week. As fire marshal, Clemons will investigate the causes of fires in residential and community property in San Angelo. Clemons started in the fire marshal’s office on Monday. He was the former assistant fire chief at Goodfellow Air Force […]
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
According to Law, Who Owns The Fence Between Two Houses in Texas?
According to law, who owns the fence between two houses in Texas? And, is this really even a situation? Well, yes. Was in the waiting room of my doctor the other day and this other guy was doing small talk and telling me how he was 'fighting' with his neighbor because of the fence they 'share'. So, I did what most people would do, I googled it. And, here's what came up!
Holy Guacamole! Here’s Where You Find This Big, Viral, Texas-Sized Taco
I love tacos, you love tacos, we all love tacos. That's why God invented Taco Tuesday. And it looks like the place to get the biggest taco in Texas is at a soccer game right outside of Dallas, TX. While the true origins of the delicious Mexican delicacy are clouded...
Everything You Need To Know About Rosa's Café & Tortilla Factory
Tex-Mex is a colorful culinary blend that has become one of America's favorite regional cuisines. Restaurants serving enchiladas, tacos, nachos, and fajitas, sided with an array of filling side dishes, all paired with refreshing boozy margaritas, are ubiquitous in the American Southwest. Despite often being shunned as a low-quality creation that lacks authenticity and only mimics authentic Mexican flavors, Tex-Mex has slowly risen above the prejudice, earning the respect of many as a charming contemporary fusion deeply rooted in Texan, Mexican, and Native American culture. Though it still doesn't receive all the respect it deserves, Tex-Mex gets a lot of customer love. Naturally, Texas is king in Tex-Mex cuisine, and Rosa's Café is one of its local institutions.
easttexasradio.com
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana
After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
$1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold at Stop Food Mart in Fort Worth
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X. The ticket was bought at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.
COSA hires Goodfellow asst. chief as City's newest fire marshal
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced Thursday it has hired Goodfellow Air Force Base’s Billy Clemons as its newest fire marshal. Clemons had been Goodfellow’s assistant chief of fire prevention since 2009. At GAFB, Clemons was responsible for fire code enforcement, fire investigations,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stormy Start to the Week Expected in North Texas
After a significant dry spell, showers and thunderstorms will return to North Texas on Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has our area split between a marginal and slight risk for severe weather. The highest likelihood for severe weather will be for areas east of Interstate 35(E)(W). While there is plenty...
Radio Texas LIVE!
Tyler, TX
322
Followers
851
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT
Radio Texas, LIVE! plays the best country music and delivers the latest local music news. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://radiotexaslive.com/
Comments / 0