Things are expensive. Let’s do something about it

Something happened this last week that has never happened before and may never happen again. I got the books sent to my accountant. The kicker here is that my appointment isn’t until almost Thanksgiving time. Yes, grasshopper, that is more than four weeks out. I’m really not fond of...
NEBRASKA STATE
Clear conditions allow for corn progress

GALLATIN, Mo. — The late September sun shone down on a Daviess County cornfield as Wesley Gay was harvesting his crop. He was in the early stages of harvest, having just begun that week. “We’re just getting started,” he said. The sky was a deep shade of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO

