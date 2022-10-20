ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ



Maricopa County starts counting early ballots

The Maricopa County Elections Department has begun counting early ballots for the November election Monday and says it has more than 168,000 ready for tabulation. However, results will not be released until Election Day on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. The county expects 98% of ballots will be reported by...
Former Mesa Mayor Keno Hawker dies

On Friday, Arizonans found out about the sudden death of former Mesa Mayor Keno Hawker. Current Mesa Mayor John Giles recognized his predecessor as “a strong advocate for Mesa.”. “I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Keno Hawker,” said Mayor John Giles in a statement Friday....
MESA, AZ
Chandler may allow more homes to keep backyard chickens

Officials in Chandler are considering amending city code to allow for chickens to be kept at single-family lots. Currently, the city only permits chickens on two types of large residential lots, which is only about 200 homes in Chandler, according to the city. Last Wednesday, senior city planner Lauren Schumann...
CHANDLER, AZ
Cooler, dryer weather in the Phoenix area this week

Cooler, dryer weather is expected for most of this week in the Phoenix area as high temperatures are predicted only to be in the middle to upper 70s. “We’re definitely done with the triple digits given that usually the last average day of triple digits is late September," said Gabriel Lojero with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ

