FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police
UTICA, NY – Two juvenile teens were arrested by the Utica Police Department Monday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Bleecker Street at around 2:15 pm. According to police, an investigator noticed two males riding a bike as if in a hurry and then witnessed them jump off their bikes and head in the direction of Bleecker Street. The detective then witnessed the two teens firing handguns at an unknown subject in the intersection of Bleecker and Second Street. “One of the males then returned to his bicycle and started to flee eastbound on The post Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gloversville man arrested after standoff with police
A Gloversville man has been arrested after an alleged domestic violence-related standoff with police. The Gloversville Police Department said Michael Davies Jr., 29, was taken into custody after about three and a half hours.
Gloversville man facing 9 charges after traffic stop
A Gloversville man is facing nine separate charges after a traffic stop ballooned into much more Saturday evening.
Mother of injured infant says father should not be charged
The mother of the newborn baby, who was recently hospitalized, said the father should not be facing a criminal charge.
2 area police departments probe disturbing child cases
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-As investigators in Amsterdam, New York probe the death of a 19-month-old, police in nearby Johnstown tell News10 they have arrested the father of an infant who was found unresponsive inside of a residence. Johnstown Police say 33-year-old Jeremi Ferguson is facing one count of Reckless Assault of a Child, a Class […]
WRGB
Father arrested, accused of assaulting newborn baby
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — Johnstown Police say they have arrested the father of a newborn baby after an incident back in September. Back on September 20th, just before noon, Police responded to a home on Smith Street to find an unresponsive baby who was bleeding. The baby was taken...
whcuradio.com
Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County man faced with felony larceny charge, State Police say
FLOYD- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with a felony accusation stemming from a larceny investigation in Oneida County, authorities say. Thomas A. Sperduto, 45, of Utica, NY was arrested Wednesday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
Amsterdam police look for missing person
Amsterdam Police are looking for a missing person that might be in need of medical attention. Joshua T. Baker has been reported as missing as of October 21.
whcuradio.com
Homeless Cortland man faces three felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three felonies for a homeless man in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a reported robbery assault at an apartment building on Homer Avenue on October 12th. The landlord claimed three people were trespassing in a vacant apartment and attacked him when he confronted them, stealing his necklace and cell phone in the process. Robert Scott was arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies yesterday in Cuyler and turned over to Cortland City Police. He is charged with felony robbery, assault, and grand larceny. Authorities say the assault charge is a felony because the victim was older than 65 and Scott is more than ten years younger. He was sent to Cortland County Jail and will appear in court on November 13th. Two other individuals were charged with misdemeanor trespassing.
On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men
Update: Friday 10-21-22: According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s spokesperson, Jamal Victrum was taken into custody when he appeared with his attorney. Victrum turned himself in. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum […]
Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)
A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
A local restaurant owner makes changes to menu to keep her business thriving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Several restaurants in the Syracuse area have closed within the last month including Kirby’s Grills in Westvale and Fayetteville, and Peachtree Sandwich Company in Dewitt. The owner of Peachtree Sandwich Company says it’s been tough. “The rising costs of goods, supply chain issues, those types of things just make it that much […]
localsyr.com
“Ted & Amy in the Morning” co-host Ted Long’s wife, Bobbie Long has passed away
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- After a fierce battle with liver disease, Ted Long’s wife, Barbara “Bobbie” Long, has passed away. On October 19, the 93Q official Twitter page posted a tweet saying, “Bobbie passed away peacefully last night at Francis House. Ted is okay and thanks everyone for surrounding them with your love and prayers.”
