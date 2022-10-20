CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three felonies for a homeless man in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a reported robbery assault at an apartment building on Homer Avenue on October 12th. The landlord claimed three people were trespassing in a vacant apartment and attacked him when he confronted them, stealing his necklace and cell phone in the process. Robert Scott was arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies yesterday in Cuyler and turned over to Cortland City Police. He is charged with felony robbery, assault, and grand larceny. Authorities say the assault charge is a felony because the victim was older than 65 and Scott is more than ten years younger. He was sent to Cortland County Jail and will appear in court on November 13th. Two other individuals were charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

