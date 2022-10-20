ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Shore News Network

Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police

UTICA, NY – Two juvenile teens were arrested by the Utica Police Department Monday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Bleecker Street at around 2:15 pm. According to police, an investigator noticed two males riding a bike as if in a hurry and then witnessed them jump off their bikes and head in the direction of Bleecker Street. The detective then witnessed the two teens firing handguns at an unknown subject in the intersection of Bleecker and Second Street. “One of the males then returned to his bicycle and started to flee eastbound on The post Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2 area police departments probe disturbing child cases

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-As investigators in Amsterdam, New York probe the death of a 19-month-old, police in nearby Johnstown tell News10 they have arrested the father of an infant who was found unresponsive inside of a residence. Johnstown Police say 33-year-old Jeremi Ferguson is facing one count of Reckless Assault of a Child, a Class […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WRGB

Father arrested, accused of assaulting newborn baby

JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — Johnstown Police say they have arrested the father of a newborn baby after an incident back in September. Back on September 20th, just before noon, Police responded to a home on Smith Street to find an unresponsive baby who was bleeding. The baby was taken...
JOHNSTOWN, NY
whcuradio.com

Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
CORTLAND, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man faced with felony larceny charge, State Police say

FLOYD- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with a felony accusation stemming from a larceny investigation in Oneida County, authorities say. Thomas A. Sperduto, 45, of Utica, NY was arrested Wednesday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Homeless Cortland man faces three felonies

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three felonies for a homeless man in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a reported robbery assault at an apartment building on Homer Avenue on October 12th. The landlord claimed three people were trespassing in a vacant apartment and attacked him when he confronted them, stealing his necklace and cell phone in the process. Robert Scott was arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies yesterday in Cuyler and turned over to Cortland City Police. He is charged with felony robbery, assault, and grand larceny. Authorities say the assault charge is a felony because the victim was older than 65 and Scott is more than ten years younger. He was sent to Cortland County Jail and will appear in court on November 13th. Two other individuals were charged with misdemeanor trespassing.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men

Update: Friday 10-21-22: According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s spokesperson, Jamal Victrum was taken into custody when he appeared with his attorney. Victrum turned himself in. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)

A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing

Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
SYRACUSE, NY
