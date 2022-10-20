ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady apologizes for 'very poor choice of words' in work-life balance comments

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSa28_0igr6VQI00

Before taking any questions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback used his Thursday media availability to issue an apology for a statement he made about playing football and the military on his "Let's Go!" podcast earlier in the week.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner said he used “a very poor choice of words” while discussing his lack of work-life balance during football season.

“I almost look at a football season like you’re going away on deployment for the military,” Brady said Monday, “and it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.’”

Brady, 45, was speaking with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant about the need to separate from normal life in the effort to win a Super Bowl.

During the conversation, Brady also acknowledged the desire but inability to spend more time away from work because of his innate competitiveness:

"You can really only be authentic to yourself," he said. "Whatever you may say, like, 'Ah, man, I want to make sure I spend a little more time doing this,' when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over. And as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are. You're going to go, 'How ... do I get it done?'"

TB12’s farewell season

This may not be the farewell season Brady foresaw when he un-retired in March. Even before his podcast comments, Brady's work-life balance has seemed to require more attention from the quarterback than usual.

Brady missed two preseason games and over a week of training camp in August due to “personal reasons.” Most recently, he attended Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding in New York City and skipped the Buccaneers' meetings and walk-through Saturday before joining his teammates in Pittsburgh, where they lost the Steelers on Sunday.

Absences aside, Brady also used his media availability to say that he still has no plans to retire.

"I love the sport. I love the teammates. I want to do a great job with this team like I always have. So, no retirement in my future" Brady said Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Done! Tom Brady 'No Longer Thinking About' Getting Back Together With Gisele Bündchen As $400 Million Divorce Battle Looms

Tom Brady is officially done holding out hope for the survival of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. A source spilled to Radar, the former New England Patriots quarterback has been gearing up for a $400 million divorce battle as he knows the end of his union with the supermodel is near. “Tom’s no longer thinking about a reconciliation,” the insider explained. “His football buddies are telling him Gisele is too much trouble. They want him to rejoin the dating pool and go clubbing with them!”'LIFE HAS ITS STRESSES': TOM BRADY ADMITS HE'S 'GOING THROUGH' TOUGH TIMES AS GISELE BÜNDCHEN DIVORCE...
FLORIDA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Christian McCaffrey might be the RB — and final Super Bowl puzzle piece — the 49ers have looked for

Your browser does not support iframes. The San Francisco 49ers have boasted one of the NFL's top rushing units almost every year since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach in 2017. Over the past four seasons, the 49ers ranked top-15 in rushing attempts and rushing yards, and they ranked top-seven in both categories in the two seasons San Francisco made deep postseason runs (2019 and 2021).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Seahawks offense cruising behind Geno Smith, and the Russell Wilson trade keeps looking better

There's plenty in doubt through seven weeks of the NFL season. But one thing's increasingly clear. The Seattle Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade by a landslide. The Seahawks cruised on Sunday to a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers as perhaps the most surprising 4-3 team in the NFL. They were supposed to be in full rebuild mode while targeting a prime pick in next year's NFL draft after dealing Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Instead, they sit alone atop the NFC West while Denver's 2023 first-round pick acquired in the Wilson trade promises to land the premium selection.
SEATTLE, WA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans saw 'the life go out' of team after he dropped a wide-open pass in the loss to the Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans can pinpoint the exact point in time his team lost itself against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Oddly enough, that moment occurred only 71 seconds into the 21-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Evans dropped what would have been a wide-open 75-yard touchdown pass on the Buccaneers' first drive of the game.
TAMPA, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs torch 49ers defense, improve to 5-2 with impressive win

The San Francisco 49ers have a very good defense. It looked like the best defense in the NFL as of a couple weeks ago. The Kansas City Chiefs didn't care. The Chiefs torched the 49ers in a 44-23 win. When the 49ers tried to make it a game with a touchdown in the fourth quarter, cutting Kansas City's lead to 28-23, Patrick Mahomes quickly directed his team on a touchdown drive that pretty much put the 49ers away. If that touchdown didn't put the game away, a Frank Clark sack in the end zone for a safety on the 49ers' next drive did the job.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 8

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 8. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens (42 percent rostered) The Baltimore Ravens activated Gus Edwards off IR before...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Joe Burrow feasts on Falcons, and the Bengals offense is back

Rest easy, Bengals fans. The Cincinnati offense is not broken. Joe Burrow started Sunday on record pace and feasted on a hapless Atlanta Falcons pass defense en route to a 35-17 win. He ultimately fell short of Norm Van Brocklin's single-game passing record of 554 yards that remarkably still stands after being set in 1951. But a second-straight outburst from Cincinnati's passing game should settle any concerns of a Super Bowl hangover continuing to linger.
CINCINNATI, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Patrick Mahomes' 3 TDs lead Chiefs past 49ers 44-23

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Falling into an early hole was just what the Kansas City Chiefs needed to get going. Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns to rally Kansas City back from another double-digit deficit in the Chiefs' 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
105K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy